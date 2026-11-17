

Proceeds, if raised, are earmarked for general corporate purposes, the company said.

In early October, the company completed a prior $600 million at-the-market program, selling about 5.7 million shares for roughly $588 million net to fund similar capacity investments. Earlier this month, the company reported record third-quarter revenue of $269.9 million, up 128% year over year.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) slumped 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company disclosed a new at-the-market (ATM) equity offering of up to $550 million to help fund capacity expansion amid strong demand from AI data centers.

AAOI's New Capital Facility

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the Texas-based optical networking firm said it entered an equity distribution agreement with Raymond James & Associates and Needham & Company. The arrangement permits the company to issue and sell common stock with an aggregate offering price of up to $550 million from time to time. This marks the company's fourth ATM initiative for the year.

Sales would occur through“at-the-market” transactions on the Nasdaq Global Market or other venues, with the agents receiving a 2% commission on gross proceeds. Applied Optoelectronics said it is under no obligation to sell shares and may suspend the program at any time.

Proceeds, if raised, are earmarked for general corporate purposes, which the company has previously indicated could include debt repayment, working capital, and capital expenditures tied to manufacturing growth.

The announcement arrives as Applied Optoelectronics continues scaling production of high-speed optical transceivers for AI data centers. Earlier this month, the company reported record third-quarter revenue of $269.9 million, up 128% year over year.

Data-center sales jumped 254% to $155.6 million, driven by its 800G category products. Management guided fourth-quarter revenue to $385–$420 million and highlighted a multi-year agreement with a Tier 1 hyperscale customer covering 1.6-terabit transceivers that could generate $1–$1.5 billion over three years. Capacity is approaching 330,000 units per month, with targets of more than 500,000 by year-end 2026 and more than 1 million by the end of 2027, though U.S. expansion has been slowed by power and construction delays, the company said.

In early October, the company completed a prior $600 million at-the-market program, selling about 5.7 million shares for roughly $588 million net to fund similar capacity investments. At the time, CEO Thompson Lin had termed it the company's third at-the-market equity offering program this year.

How Did AAOI Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAOI stock jumped from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter rose from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the offering could be about funding growth and not financial distress.

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Another user highlighted the repeated dilutions.

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Others highlighted the bad timing for the announcement, in light of the announcement coinciding with Nvidia's Q3 earnings, also announced after hours.

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AAOI stock has risen 30% year-to-date.

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