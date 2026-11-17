

Fed policymakers continue to debate the appropriate pace and magnitude of upcoming monetary tightening.

Speaking at an Axios summit in New York, Williams pushed back against suggestions of a supersized half-point rate increase in December. Investors have entirely factored in a quarter-point rate hike in December.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams emphasized on Tuesday that the central bank would need to raise rates again next year as surging AI investments continue to add to inflationary pressures.

Williams highlighted that the Fed has crucial work ahead to steer inflation back toward its official 2% target. Speaking at an Axios event in New York, Williams said incoming data consistently points to a robust, expanding economy paired with stubbornly high price pressures.

We're seeing a lot of strength in the U.S. economy today coming from the investment surge around AI," Williams said, noting strong consumer spending on the back of stock market wealth.

"If those continue, I think that's a factor that will argue that we may need to raise rates.”

AI And Future Hikes

Despite these challenges, Williams pushed back against suggestions that policymakers should enact aggressive measures, such as a supersized half-percentage-point increase.

"I don't think the situation calls for dramatic action," Williams said, noting that the committee's patient approach to evaluating incoming economic data has proven effective.

The massive capital expenditure directed toward AI infrastructure is pushing inflation higher, which is already elevated because of higher energy prices and steady consumer spending.

Following the Federal Reserve's decision to leave benchmark rates unchanged during the previous meeting, central bank officials are widely anticipated to implement another rate hike in early December. While a consensus exists among members that monetary policy must tighten further, debate continues over the speed of upcoming adjustments.

For instance, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack advocated for steady, incremental adjustments, while Governor Christopher Waller recently pointed out that officials might need to contemplate a half-point move following recent inflation readings.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), tech-heavy Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA) was all in the 'bullish' zone, with 'normal' message volumes around the ETFs.

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