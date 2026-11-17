MENAFN - GetNews) Westborough company's fundraiser supports A Bed for Every Child

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - November 17, 2026 - M.A. Restoration brought business partners and community members together on Friday, October 30th, for a fundraiser and volunteer bed-building event benefiting A Bed for Every Child. More than 50 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to build 40 beds for 40 children on the organization's waiting list.

The event turned community connections into hands-on support for children and families. Through bed sponsorships, volunteer participation and additional donations, those involved helped provide children with a comfortable place of their own to rest, recharge, dream big, and thrive both at home and in the classroom.

In addition to building 40 beds, participants donated bedding for 20 beds, along with pillows, stuffed animals and books to help make children's sleeping spaces more comfortable and welcoming.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support from everyone who came together to make a difference in the lives of these children. It's amazing what a group of people can accomplish in such a short amount of time when working toward a common goal,” states Mark Johnson, President of M.A. Restoration, Inc..

M.A. Restoration extended its thanks to the volunteers, sponsors and donors whose generosity and teamwork made the event possible.

Bed Sponsors



Advanced Carpet

AGR Technologies

Bob Cardin Plumbing & Heating

E.L. Harvey & Sons

M.A. Restoration

Mohawk Fence Company

Northeast Home & Energy

Smashing Windows

The Moore Family The Wence Family

Bedding Donors



APS Environmental Group

Venessa Barber

Cailey Bennett

Wendy Hyatt

Krush It Marketing, Inc.

Kevin Lister

Rachel Manley

Judie Morin

Nelci Rodrigues Tuyen Tran

By bringing its business partners and neighbors together around a shared purpose, M.A. Restoration helped turn a day of service into a lasting contribution to the comfort and well-being of 40 local children.

About M.A. Restoration, Inc.

M.A. Restoration Inc. is a locally & family owned Westborough, Massachusetts-based restoration and remodeling company led by President Mark Johnson since 1994. They have provided premium restoration and remodeling services for water loss, fire or mold remediation for over 30 years throughout Central and MetroWest Massachusetts. They offer 24/7/365 emergency services throughout Worcester, Middlesex and Norfolk Counties of Massachusetts. And are I.I.C.R.C., A.D.I. & I.A.Q.A. Fully Trained and Certified.

About A Bed for Every Child

A Bed for Every Child is a program of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless that works to ensure children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep. The organization partners with businesses, nonprofits and volunteers to provide beds, bedding and other essential items to children and families experiencing financial hardship.

Learn more at