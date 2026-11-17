M.A. Restoration Brings Together More Than 50 Volunteers To Build 40 Beds For Children In Need
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - November 17, 2026 - M.A. Restoration brought business partners and community members together on Friday, October 30th, for a fundraiser and volunteer bed-building event benefiting A Bed for Every Child. More than 50 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to build 40 beds for 40 children on the organization's waiting list.
The event turned community connections into hands-on support for children and families. Through bed sponsorships, volunteer participation and additional donations, those involved helped provide children with a comfortable place of their own to rest, recharge, dream big, and thrive both at home and in the classroom.
In addition to building 40 beds, participants donated bedding for 20 beds, along with pillows, stuffed animals and books to help make children's sleeping spaces more comfortable and welcoming.
“We are humbled by the outpouring of support from everyone who came together to make a difference in the lives of these children. It's amazing what a group of people can accomplish in such a short amount of time when working toward a common goal,” states Mark Johnson, President of M.A. Restoration, Inc..
M.A. Restoration extended its thanks to the volunteers, sponsors and donors whose generosity and teamwork made the event possible.
Bed Sponsors
Advanced Carpet
AGR Technologies
Bob Cardin Plumbing & Heating
E.L. Harvey & Sons
M.A. Restoration
Mohawk Fence Company
Northeast Home & Energy
Smashing Windows
The Moore Family
The Wence Family
Bedding Donors
APS Environmental Group
Venessa Barber
Cailey Bennett
Wendy Hyatt
Krush It Marketing, Inc.
Kevin Lister
Rachel Manley
Judie Morin
Nelci Rodrigues
Tuyen Tran
By bringing its business partners and neighbors together around a shared purpose, M.A. Restoration helped turn a day of service into a lasting contribution to the comfort and well-being of 40 local children.
About M.A. Restoration, Inc.
M.A. Restoration Inc. is a locally & family owned Westborough, Massachusetts-based restoration and remodeling company led by President Mark Johnson since 1994. They have provided premium restoration and remodeling services for water loss, fire or mold remediation for over 30 years throughout Central and MetroWest Massachusetts. They offer 24/7/365 emergency services throughout Worcester, Middlesex and Norfolk Counties of Massachusetts. And are I.I.C.R.C., A.D.I. & I.A.Q.A. Fully Trained and Certified.
About A Bed for Every Child
A Bed for Every Child is a program of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless that works to ensure children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep. The organization partners with businesses, nonprofits and volunteers to provide beds, bedding and other essential items to children and families experiencing financial hardship.
Learn more at
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