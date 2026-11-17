MENAFN - GetNews) Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the spirulina powder market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive positioning, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, November 17, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the spirulina powder market size is projected to reach $710.20 million by 2026 and is expected to reach $987.30 million by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market expands as commercial food formulators, dietary supplement brands, and animal feed manufacturers incorporate nutrient-dense microalgae into daily consumer goods. Growing demand for plant-based protein fortification, widening regulatory pathways for natural blue colorants, and stronger consumer interest in antioxidant-rich wellness products support steady procurement volumes across retail stores, nutraceutical plants, and food processing facilities worldwide.

The spirulina powder market growth is also shaped by a widening structural divide between low-cost commodity suppliers and specification-led producers investing in controlled cultivation. Leading microalgae processors are directing capital toward closed photobioreactor systems, automated raceway pond monitoring, and third-party organic certifications. These operational investments help suppliers eliminate heavy metal contamination and microcystin risks while maintaining high phycocyanin pigment purity and consistent amino acid profiles. Together, these factors strengthen the integrated spirulina powder market forecast across mature wellness economies and developing food manufacturing regions.

Key Trends in Spirulina Powder Market

Clean-Label Natural Blue Colorants and Beverage Reformulation Drive Phycocyanin Adoption

One of the leading spirulina powder market trends is the rapid substitution of synthetic petroleum-based dyes with plant-derived pigments across packaged foods and beverages. Regulatory actions in North America and Europe restricting artificial color additives have prompted beverage bottlers, confectionery makers, and dairy processors to adopt blue spirulina extract. Phycocyanin delivers vivid blue and vibrant green hues when blended with natural yellows such as turmeric or safflower, satisfying consumer expectations for clean-label ingredient lists without artificial chemical dyes. This ongoing reformulation across functional drinks and snack foods supports the spirulina powder industry.

Premiumization of Nutraceuticals and Sports Nutrition Accelerates Organic Grade Demand

Nutritional density represents an expanding development area within the spirulina powder market share. Dried spirulina biomass contains between 55% and 70% complete protein by weight, alongside bioavailable iron, B-complex vitamins, and gamma-linolenic acid. Active fitness consumers and wellness shoppers increasingly seek certified organic spirulina powders and multi-ingredient superfood blends for post-workout recovery and immune support. Ingredient suppliers are deploying gentle low-temperature spray drying and nitrogen-flushed barrier packaging to preserve heat-sensitive phytonutrients and prevent oxidative marine off-notes, aligning with wider quality benchmarks recognized across the integrated food ingredients industry for clean-label functional nutrition.

Closed-Pond Photobioreactors Enhance Batch Traceability and Purity Standards

Production technology selection continues to guide capital allocation across the spirulina powder market growth. Traditional open-pond raceway cultivation accounts for the largest proportion of global biomass volume due to lower capital overhead and direct solar energy utilization in warm, arid climates. Concurrently, closed-pond systems and tubular photobioreactors are gaining traction among premium ingredient suppliers. Enclosed cultivation isolates Arthrospira platensis cultures from airborne dust, bird droppings, and wild algal contaminants, enabling producers to meet strict pharmaceutical and infant nutrition purity specifications year-round.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Spirulina Powder Market Segmentation

By Grade

Conventional

Organic

By Color

Green Spirulina

Blue Spirulina

By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Animal Feed and Aquaculture

Others

By Production Technology

Open-Pond Cultivation

Closed-Pond / Photobioreactor

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

North America Retains Revenue Leadership While APAC Anchors Global Biomass Output

Regional production and consumption patterns continue to guide the spirulina powder market forecast. North America commands the largest regional market share of global revenue in 2025, supported by strong dietary supplement consumption, active natural colorant reformulation by major food corporations, and domestic smart-farming investments such as DIC Corporation's $8 million facility expansion in California. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region serves as the primary global production hub and records rapid domestic consumption growth, driven by large-scale open-pond farms across China and India alongside rising middle-class spending on functional wellness foods.

Competitive Landscape of the Spirulina Powder Industry

The spirulina powder industry is divided between high-volume Asia-Pacific producers competing on bulk pricing and vertically integrated specialty suppliers competing on traceability, certifications, and application engineering. Leading companies differentiate themselves through USP verifications, smart-farming expansions, and direct partnerships with multinational food and beverage formulators.

To stand out from uncertified commodity imports, top producers focus on heavy metal control, microbial safety, and phycocyanin color intensity. They achieve consistent batch quality by using mineral-rich deep ocean water or controlled freshwater aquifers with automated nutrient dosing, alongside micro-granulation and encapsulation technologies to improve cold-beverage dispersibility and tablet compression.

Major producers also prioritize supply chain transparency by operating closed-loop facilities in high-solar-irradiance regions like California, Hawaii, and Southern India. This ensures year-round harvesting and rapid overland logistics to Western brands, backed by ongoing investments in precision aquaculture and clean extraction technologies.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the spirulina powder market include:

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

E.I.D. Parry India Ltd

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (FEBICO)

Conclusion

The spirulina powder market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising demand for clean-label natural colorants, plant-based protein, and antioxidant-rich supplements across food, beverage, and personal care applications. To meet these needs, producers are scaling controlled cultivation systems and refining phycocyanin extraction to deliver stabilized blue powders suited for diverse manufacturing conditions.

Commercially, the market benefits from complementary regional strengths: North America leads in high-value supplement demand and synthetic dye reformulation, while Asia-Pacific anchors global supply alongside growing domestic wellness consumption. Combined with broader retail availability and ongoing advancements in microalgae cultivation, these factors reinforce sustained long-term expansion for the global spirulina powder industry.

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