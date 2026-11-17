MENAFN - GetNews)"North America Compressor Oil Industry"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the“North America Compressor Oil Market,” offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, November 17, 2026: The North America compressor oil market is projected to grow from 78.21 million liters in 2025 to 90.27 million liters by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.91% during 2025–2030. Rising investments in oil and gas infrastructure, manufacturing activity, and chemical and petrochemical production are supporting demand. The United States is expected to remain the largest country market, while growing interest in bio-based compressor oils presents additional opportunities. However, the increasing adoption of oil-free compressors may limit demand in applications requiring cleaner and drier air.

Increasing private-sector investments in the oil and gas industry are supporting demand for compressors used in extraction, processing, refining, and gas transportation. The expansion of industrial facilities and manufacturing operations also creates recurring requirements for compressor lubrication and maintenance.

At the same time, the market faces competition from oil-free compressor systems, particularly in applications where clean and dry compressed air is required. Research and development involving bio-based compressor oils is creating another area of interest as lubricant manufacturers explore alternatives aligned with sustainability requirements.

North America Compressor Oil Market Emerging Trends

Increasing oil and gas investments: Refinery expansion, natural gas infrastructure, and investments in processing facilities are supporting compressor installations and associated lubricant requirements. Compressors play an important role in pressurizing and transporting oil and gas across production and distribution networks.

Growing manufacturing and chemical production: Continuous compressor usage in manufacturing, chemical processing, and petrochemical production supports demand for lubricants that maintain equipment performance and reduce component wear.

Oil-free compressors present a restraint: Oil-free compressor adoption is increasing in operations that require cleaner and drier air. This creates competition for conventional lubricated compressor systems and limits potential lubricant consumption in selected applications.

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North America Compressor Oil Market Segmentation

By Base Oil



Synthetic

Mineral Other base oils, including semi-synthetic and biodegradable oils

By End-User Industry



Manufacturing

Chemical and petrochemical

Oil and gas

Mining

Marine Other end-user industries, including food processing and power generation

By Geography



United States

Canada Mexico

The report evaluates market size and forecasts across these segments based on volume measured in liters. Base oil selection, industrial operating requirements, and compressor applications influence lubricant demand across the region.

North America Compressor Oil Companies



Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS

Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

Phillips 66 Company

Sasol

Shell Plc TotalEnergies SE

These companies participate in the regional market through lubricant manufacturing, product development, and supply to industrial end users. Competition is influenced by product performance, application suitability, and the ability to serve different compressor requirements.

United States to Dominate the North America Compressor Oil Market

The United States is expected to dominate the North America Compressor Oil market due to its established oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, and chemical and petrochemical industries. These sectors depend on compressors for processing, material handling, ventilation, and transportation operations, creating consistent requirements for compressor lubricants. The country's extensive industrial infrastructure, access to energy resources, and refining capacity further support demand. Chemical production and mining activities also contribute to lubricant consumption through continuous compressor use. Canada and Mexico represent the other geographical markets covered in the regional assessment, supported by their respective industrial and energy activities.

North America Compressor Oil Market Outlook

The North America Compressor Oil market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2030 as industrial operations, oil and gas investments, and manufacturing activities support lubricant requirements. While oil-free compressor adoption remains a market restraint, bio-based formulations provide an additional area for product development. Understanding North America Compressor Oil market share, base oil preferences, end-user demand, and country-level opportunities will remain important for manufacturers assessing the competitive environment.

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