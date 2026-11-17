MENAFN - GetNews)"On-demand Logistics Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the On-demand Logistics Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, segmentation, competitive developments, and future prospects.

Hyderabad, India, November 17, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: the On-demand Logistics Market Size is expected to grow from USD 198.96 billion in 2025 to USD 232.58 billion in 2026 and reach USD 485.84 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.87% during 2026-2031. The market is gaining momentum as quick-commerce expands, cross-border e-commerce parcels increase, route-optimization software adoption grows, and businesses seek faster and more flexible logistics services.

The On-demand Logistics Industry is being shaped by near-instant delivery expectations, real-time routing, micro-fulfillment, embedded payments, and flexible delivery capacity. Sustainability mandates are also encouraging electric fleets and consolidated delivery slots, while creator-commerce and live-shopping events are creating unpredictable fulfillment demand. Asia-Pacific remained the largest regional market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

On-demand Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Quick-commerce grocery model supports rapid delivery demand

The expansion of quick-commerce grocery models is increasing demand for on-demand logistics services in dense urban areas. Dark stores and micro-fulfillment locations allow orders to be processed closer to consumers, supporting faster delivery and recurring demand for last-mile capacity.

Indian platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto are scaling micro-fulfillment sites, while traditional grocers are adapting distribution centers to support faster inventory turnover. Repurposed retail locations and technology-enabled picking systems are also helping logistics operators respond to increasing demand for rapid delivery services.

SaaS route optimization improves logistics efficiency

Cloud-native transportation software is helping logistics providers optimize traffic, driver hours, vehicle capacity, and delivery windows in real time. Subscription-based solutions are also allowing mid-sized 3PLs to adopt advanced routing capabilities without large upfront software investments.

Route-optimization platforms are increasingly incorporating compliance modules covering hazardous materials, weight limits, and labor requirements. Continuous data from connected fleets can further improve routing accuracy and reduce empty miles across on-demand logistics networks.

Cross-border e-commerce increases parcel volumes

Growing international e-commerce activity is increasing cross-border parcel volumes and creating opportunities for on-demand logistics providers. Marketplaces are simplifying duties and shipping processes at checkout, while cross-border sellers are increasingly localizing inventory in bonded warehouses.

Within destination markets, instant courier services support final-mile hand-offs, connecting international line-haul networks with hyperlocal delivery operations. These developments are strengthening the role of flexible logistics providers in cross-border e-commerce fulfillment.

Corporate ESG mandates support green delivery

Corporate sustainability targets are increasing demand for carbon-accounting tools, electric fleets, and consolidated delivery slots. European alternative-fuel requirements are supporting electric-van adoption for last-mile routes, while retailers are experimenting with delivery windows that consolidate multiple orders.

Sustainability initiatives are creating opportunities for logistics providers to differentiate services through lower-emission delivery options and improved visibility into logistics-related emissions.

Creator-commerce and real-time payments expand flexible logistics demand

Creator-commerce and live-shopping events are generating unpredictable demand surges that require logistics operators to flex capacity quickly. At the same time, real-time payment systems are enabling faster courier payouts and supporting the growth of digitally enabled logistics platforms.

Access This Report in Japanese:

On-demand Logistics Market Segmentation

By service type

The On-demand Logistics Market is segmented by service type into on-demand transportation services, on-demand warehousing and fulfillment services, and value-added services.

On-demand transportation services include road freight, air freight, rail freight, and sea and inland waterways. On-demand warehousing and fulfillment services include on-demand storage, order fulfillment and distribution, and other warehousing and fulfillment services.

Value-added services are becoming increasingly important as customers seek integrated solutions covering warehousing, reverse logistics, analytics, and other services beyond transportation.

By end-user industry

By end-user industry, the market is segmented into e-commerce and retail, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage including cold-chain, healthcare and pharma, industrial and manufacturing, and others.

Healthcare logistics is benefiting from increasing demand for temperature-controlled services and time-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments. Food and beverage logistics also use similar thermal protocols, allowing logistics providers to improve asset utilization across different customer segments.

Industrial and manufacturing users are adopting on-demand logistics for emergency parts delivery and other time-sensitive requirements, while e-commerce and retail continue to support demand for flexible last-mile fulfillment.

By mode of operation

By mode of operation, the market is segmented into B2C, B2B, and C2C.

B2C logistics is supported by social shopping, subscription boxes, and growing consumer expectations for real-time delivery. B2B logistics is benefiting from the adoption of consumer-grade service features such as detailed tracking and proactive delay alerts.

C2C remains focused on applications such as high-value collectibles and recommerce. Logistics providers are increasingly developing unified service catalogs that can support different shipment types and improve fleet utilization.

By enterprise size

By enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs are increasingly adopting cloud-based dashboards, pay-as-you-go logistics services, and managed solutions that reduce barriers to digital logistics adoption. Government grants and cloud credits can also support technology adoption among smaller businesses.

Large enterprises continue to seek logistics providers capable of multi-country coverage, compliance assurance, and integrated logistics services.

By region

By geography, the On-demand Logistics Market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is supported by dense urban networks, mobile-first retail ecosystems, quick-commerce adoption, live commerce, and increasing use of digital logistics platforms. India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are among the key markets in the region.

North America continues to offer opportunities through expansion into rural markets, while Europe is emphasizing electric delivery vehicles and lower-emission logistics. South America is benefiting from nearshoring and increasing regional logistics investment.

The Middle East and Africa are adopting mobile wallets and pickup lockers to address infrastructure and home-addressing limitations. However, geopolitical disruptions along major air corridors remain a challenge for regional logistics operations.

Explore Our Full Library of Logistics Research Reports:

On-demand Logistics Market Key Players

The On-demand Logistics Market includes Uber Technologies (including Uber Freight), DHL Group, FedEx, JD Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Delhivery, J.B. Hunt 360, XPO, Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., Gojek (GoSend), Flowspace, Flexe, Lalamove, Sennder, Shadowfax, United Parcel Service of America Inc. (UPS), Glovo, Bringg, Shiprocket, Cargomatic, and GoShare.

These companies are focusing on digital logistics platforms, real-time shipment tracking, route optimization, flexible delivery capacity, and technology-enabled fulfillment. Regional players are also expanding on-demand transportation and last-mile delivery services to support growing e-commerce and quick-commerce demand.

On-demand Logistics Market Forecast

The On-demand Logistics Market Forecast remains positive as e-commerce, quick-commerce, cross-border parcel activity, healthcare logistics, and digitally enabled delivery services continue to expand. Consumer demand for faster delivery, greater logistics flexibility, real-time visibility, and technology-enabled fulfillment is expected to support market expansion.

At the same time, gig-economy worker reclassification costs, geopolitical air-cargo disruptions, lithium-battery safety limitations, and regulatory exposure related to algorithmic pricing remain important challenges for market participants. Logistics providers are responding through automation, flexible capacity models, electric fleets, route optimization, and technology-enabled fulfillment.

For more insights on this market, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...