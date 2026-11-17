HAYES, VA - November 17, 2026 - Airbags are designed to save lives, but the speed and force of their deployment can produce serious injuries, particularly when an occupant is seated too close to the device. Gloucester County car accident lawyer Ken Gibson of GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys ( ) is providing guidance on the six main ways an airbag can injure drivers and passengers, along with the legal options available to those hurt in Virginia crashes.

According to Gloucester County car accident lawyer Ken Gibson, airbag-related harm generally falls into six categories: hearing damage from the deployment blast, eye injuries, facial fractures, friction or chemical burns, neck or spinal injuries, and chest or internal trauma. "Many people assume an airbag only helps them, so they are surprised to learn how much force is involved in deployment," Gibson explains. "That force can cause real injuries, especially for occupants sitting close to the wheel or dashboard."

The pressure wave created during deployment can expose the ears to sound levels exceeding 160 decibels, potentially leading to ringing, muffled hearing, or permanent hearing loss. Gloucester County car accident lawyer Ken Gibson notes that the eyes face a separate danger, as an expanding bag can scratch the cornea, damage the retina, or fracture surrounding bones, while certain inflator systems release alkaline byproducts capable of chemically irritating the eyes.

Gibson points out that occupants seated too close to an airbag may leave little room for the bag to inflate fully before it reaches the face, which can fracture the thin bones around the eyes or injure the nose, jaw, and teeth. Such facial fractures can cause swelling, severe pain, difficulty opening the mouth, and vision problems, and X-rays or CT scans are often needed to identify damage that is not visible externally.

Burns represent another category of harm. The firm explains that fabric can scrape exposed skin and cause friction burns, heat from deployment can produce thermal burns, and alkaline residue from some inflator systems can result in chemical burns that leave redness, blistering, and tissue damage when residue remains on the skin.

Attorney Gibson adds that the combination of airbag impact and sudden crash forces can strain the neck and upper back, causing whiplash, or cause more severe damage to the cervical vertebrae, discs, nerves, or spinal cord. "Some of these symptoms don't appear at the scene," he observes. "Neck pain, numbness, and tingling can develop hours or even days after a collision, which is why prompt medical evaluation matters so much."

A deploying airbag can also bruise the chest, fracture ribs or the sternum, and injure internal organs such as the liver and spleen, sometimes causing internal bleeding without any obvious external wound. Warning signs can include chest or abdominal pain, swelling, dizziness, and difficulty breathing.

The firm emphasizes that defective airbag inflators pose a distinct danger. If an inflator ruptures, pieces of its metal housing can break apart and enter the passenger compartment as high-speed fragments, causing deep cuts, puncture wounds, and penetrating injuries. Metal fragments, unexplained puncture wounds, unexpected deployment, or a failure to deploy can all point to a possible defect, and preserving the vehicle and airbag components allows the system to be inspected before evidence is lost.

Gibson advises that individuals injured in a crash should comply with Virginia's accident-reporting requirements under Va. Code Section 46.2-894, which requires a driver involved in a crash causing injury to stop, provide identifying and vehicle information, and render reasonable assistance to anyone hurt. He also stresses the importance of seeking medical care promptly, photographing the scene and injuries, preserving the vehicle when a defect is suspected, and keeping records of medical bills and repair estimates.

Timing is another critical factor. Under Va. Code Section 8.01-243(A), most personal injury lawsuits must be filed within two years of the date the injury occurs, and negotiating with an insurance company does not replace the need to file suit before that deadline. Gibson notes that Virginia's contributory negligence rule can bar recovery when an injured person's own negligence was a proximate cause of the accident, making early investigation especially important.

Compensation in an airbag injury case may include medical expenses, lost income, reduced earning capacity, pain and suffering, and property damage. The value of a claim depends on evidence such as medical records, wage information, photographs, and repair estimates that connect the losses to the crash.

For those facing injuries after an airbag deployment, contacting a Virginia car accident attorney may help protect their health, preserve important evidence, and pursue fair compensation from the parties responsible.

About GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys:

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Hayes, Virginia, near the York River and Gloucester Point. Led by attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton, the firm represents injured drivers and passengers throughout Gloucester County and the Middle Peninsula, investigating crashes, handling insurance communications, and pursuing compensation for those harmed by negligence. For consultations, call (804) 413-6777.

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