JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY - November 17, 2026 - Families who lose a loved one because of another party's wrongful conduct in New York may be entitled to pursue a wrongful death claim, but strict rules govern who can file, what losses can be recovered, and the deadline for bringing the action. Queens wrongful death attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) has published guidance to help families understand when the facts support a claim and what steps are required to move forward.

According to Queens wrongful death attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, a wrongful death claim can arise when another party's wrongful act, neglect, or default causes a person's death. Under New York Estates, Powers and Trusts Law Section 5-4.1, the defendant must have been legally liable to the deceased if the person had survived. "A wrongful death claim depends on conduct that would have made the defendant responsible to the person who died," Sanchez explains. "Understanding that foundation is the first step in evaluating whether a family has a viable claim."

Queens wrongful death attorney Keetick L. Sanchez notes that these claims can stem from many types of fatal incidents, including car and truck collisions, construction site accidents, medical malpractice, defective products, unsafe property conditions, and exposure to hazardous substances. Work-related deaths can involve more than one type of claim, since Workers' Compensation Law Section 11 may serve as the exclusive remedy against an employer while a separate claim can proceed against a responsible third party such as a property owner, contractor, driver, or manufacturer.

To establish a wrongful death claim, the personal representative must prove four elements: that the decedent was born alive and later died, that wrongful conduct caused the death, that the decedent left distributees who suffered financial loss, and that a personal representative was duly appointed for the estate. When negligence forms the basis of the claim, the representative must also show that the defendant owed a duty of care, breached that duty, and caused the death.

New York applies a pecuniary loss standard, meaning wrongful death damages focus on the financial value of what the decedent's distributees lost rather than their grief. "New York law measures these losses in financial terms," Sanchez points out. "Families are often surprised to learn that grief and emotional suffering are not compensated in a wrongful death claim, though a survival action can address the conscious pain and suffering the deceased experienced before death." Recoverable damages can include lost financial support, lost household services, loss of parental guidance, loss of a possible inheritance, qualifying medical and funeral expenses, and interest from the date of death.

Sanchez emphasizes that only a duly appointed personal representative, such as an executor or administrator, can file a New York wrongful death claim. A spouse, child, or parent cannot file based on the family relationship alone. For an estate opened in New York, the necessary letters are issued through the estate proceeding in Surrogate's Court, and the action is then brought for the benefit of the decedent's distributees.

Attorney Sanchez also highlights the importance of acting promptly. The statute of limitations for most wrongful death cases is two years from the date of death, and the clock runs from the date of death rather than the date of the underlying accident. "Applying for letters of administration does not stop the two-year period from running," she advises. "Separate notice requirements can also apply when a municipality or public authority is involved, so the relevant deadlines should be identified as early as possible." When General Municipal Law Section 50-e applies, the 90-day notice period begins when the estate representative is appointed.

Additional rules can affect certain cases, according to Sanchez. New York does not recognize a wrongful death claim for a fetus that is stillborn, as the Court of Appeals held in Endresz v. Friedberg that the child must be born alive. Comparative fault can also reduce recovery when the decedent was partly responsible for the incident, though partial fault does not automatically bar a claim. In matters involving defective products, related criminal prosecutions, or public corporations, the required steps and deadlines can differ significantly.

The firm serves families throughout Queens and New York City, helping personal representatives preserve evidence, document lost financial support and services, and prepare well-supported claims. Sanchez can pursue compensation through settlement negotiations or court proceedings while explaining the available legal options at each stage.

For families facing the loss of a loved one due to another party's wrongful conduct, contacting an experienced wrongful death attorney may help clarify eligibility, protect important deadlines, and pursue the compensation the law allows.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Jackson Heights-based personal injury firm serving families throughout Queens and New York City in wrongful death and personal injury matters. Founded by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm provides clients with direct attention and clear guidance throughout the legal process. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

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