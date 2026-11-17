NEW CASTLE, PA - November 17, 2026 - The line between ordinary negligence and medical malpractice determines what a Pennsylvania plaintiff must file, how quickly it must be filed, and whether expert review is required before a complaint reaches a courtroom. New Castle medical malpractice attorney Joseph A. George of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) outlines how the two claims differ and why the classification can decide a case before its merits are ever heard.

According to New Castle medical malpractice attorney Joseph A. George, negligence means failing to use reasonable care and applies to nearly anyone, including a driver, a property owner, or a business. Malpractice is a specialized form of negligence committed by a licensed professional and is measured against the professional standard of care in that provider's field rather than against what an ordinarily careful person would have done. "The four elements are identical in both claims. What changes is the yardstick used to measure the defendant's conduct," George explains.

New Castle medical malpractice attorney Joseph A. George notes that every such claim requires duty, breach, causation, and damages, and that the absence of any one element defeats the claim regardless of how careless the conduct appears. Under the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Act, 40 P.S. § 1303.512, an expert offering standard-of-care testimony must be a licensed physician with sufficient training and experience in the same or a related field as the defendant, so that a cardiologist's conduct is measured against other cardiologists rather than against a general practitioner.

Attorney George observes that a poor medical outcome, standing alone, does not establish a claim. Recognized complications can occur despite proper technique and appropriate follow-up, and medicine carries risks no provider can eliminate. Signing an informed-consent form does not resolve the question either, because the consent process concerns disclosure of the procedure, its material risks, and available alternatives, and does not excuse negligent performance of the procedure itself.

The procedural consequences of the label are substantial. Under Pa.R.C.P. 1042.3, a Certificate of Merit generally must be filed with the complaint or within 60 days afterward in any action alleging that a licensed professional deviated from an acceptable professional standard. Depending on the circumstances, the certificate may state that an appropriate licensed professional found a reasonable probability of a deviation that caused harm, that the claim rests solely on the conduct of another licensed professional for whom the defendant is responsible, or that expert testimony is unnecessary. "A general negligence claim against a driver carries no expert review requirement at all. A malpractice filing does, and the calendar starts running the moment the complaint is filed," says Lawrence M. Kelly, a Board-Certified Civil Trial Specialist at the firm.

Failure to comply can produce a judgment of non pros after the notice and filing procedures required by Rules 1042.6 and 1042.7. Timing compounds the issue, since Pennsylvania injury and malpractice claims are subject to a two-year limitations period under 42 Pa.C.S. § 5524, measured from the date the injury was discovered or reasonably should have been discovered.

Common malpractice allegations include surgical errors, failures to respond to critical symptoms, misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, medication mistakes, improper use or maintenance of medical equipment, and lack of informed consent, which the MCARE Act addresses at 40 P.S. § 1303.504. Each still requires proof that the provider departed from the applicable standard and that the departure caused the harm.

Whether a claim arises at a hospital in Lawrence County or a specialty center in Butler County, the analysis remains the same. "The records determine which claim exists. Until a qualified reviewer reads them, labeling a case negligence or malpractice is guesswork," George notes. Attorneys at Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. represent injured clients across Western Pennsylvania from the firm's New Castle office.

Because a malpractice filing requires expert review before the complaint is filed, the practical window is shorter than the two-year statute suggests. For those uncertain whether an injury involves ordinary negligence or a professional standard-of-care failure, consulting a medical malpractice attorney allows the medical records and the provider's specialty to be evaluated while the evidence remains accessible.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. is a New Castle-based law firm focused on personal injury and medical malpractice litigation and has represented injured people in Pennsylvania since 1933. Led by attorneys Joseph A. George and Lawrence M. Kelly, the firm serves clients throughout Lawrence County, Butler County, and Western Pennsylvania. For consultations, call (724) 658-8535.

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