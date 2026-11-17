BOSTON, MA - November 17, 2026 - Cargo spills and improperly loaded trucks can create serious hazards on Boston-area roads, and when freight shifts or falls from a commercial vehicle, the resulting collisions often cause severe injuries. The Boston truck accident attorney Dino Colucci of Colucci, Colucci & Marcus, P.C. ( ) have released guidance explaining how these crashes happen, what Massachusetts securement laws require, and how injured individuals can pursue compensation. Founding partner Dino M. Colucci has handled commercial trucking cases for decades, including matters involving cargo spills and overloaded trucks.

According to the Boston truck accident attorney at the firm, liability in a cargo spill case can extend to the truck driver, the motor carrier, the loading company, the shipper, or another party, depending on how the cargo was loaded, secured, and transported. "When a load is overloaded, poorly balanced, or inadequately secured, it can shift or fall onto the roadway and put every nearby motorist at risk," explains Colucci. The firm investigates how cargo was loaded and secured, whether applicable safety requirements were followed, and which parties may bear responsibility.

The Boston truck accident attorney noted that overloading places added strain on a truck's tires, suspension, and securement equipment, while also increasing stopping distance and making the vehicle harder to control on curves and highway ramps. Uneven weight distribution can shift a trailer's center of gravity and raise the risk of a rollover, and worn equipment such as frayed straps, cracked chains, and rusted binders can fail to hold cargo in place. Problems can also begin during loading or inspection when proper restraints are not used or required checks are missed.

Massachusetts incorporates the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, including the cargo-securement requirements found in 49 C.F.R. Parts 392 and 393. These rules establish how many tiedowns are required based on the cargo's length, weight, and whether it is blocked or braced. Unblocked cargo five feet or shorter and weighing 1,100 pounds or less requires at least one tiedown, while cargo longer than 10 feet requires two tiedowns for the first 10 feet plus an additional tiedown for each additional 10 feet or fraction.

Drivers also carry responsibilities once a trip begins. Colucci points out that, except for sealed loads or cargo that cannot reasonably be inspected, drivers must check the cargo and its securement devices within the first 50 miles, and again after a change in duty status, after three hours of driving, or after 150 miles, whichever comes first. "Securement violations documented in inspection reports and citations can become important evidence of how a crash occurred," he adds.

On the Interstate Highway System, federal standards set a maximum gross vehicle weight of 80,000 pounds, with limits of 20,000 pounds on a single axle and 34,000 pounds on a tandem axle. Massachusetts permits qualifying vehicles with three or more axles to operate at gross weights of up to 80,000 pounds without an overweight permit, subject to axle weight, bridge formula, and other applicable limits.

Attorney Colucci emphasizes that responsibility can reach beyond the driver and carrier. Warehouses and dock crews may be liable when improper stacking or weight distribution contributes to a spill, shippers and manufacturers may bear responsibility for loading or sealing errors, and maintenance providers may be accountable when improper service of securement equipment contributes to a crash. Freight brokers can face negligence claims related to carrier selection when the facts and applicable law support them, though broker status alone does not establish liability.

Cargo spill crashes can cause traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, crush injuries, broken bones, internal injuries, and fatal harm. Colucci notes that a victim does not need direct contact with spilled cargo to pursue a claim, as a driver who swerves to avoid falling freight and crashes may seek compensation when evidence shows an unsecured load caused the accident. Proving negligence often relies on ELD records, bills of lading, loading records, inspection reports, maintenance records, and vehicle data from electronic control modules and event data recorders.

The firm advises that timing is critical. Most personal injury claims in Massachusetts must be filed within three years under M.G.L. c. 260, § 2A, though claims involving public entities can carry earlier notice requirements. Colucci observes that preserving records and physical evidence matters because a damaged truck or trailer may be repaired, and a preservation letter can direct the parties to retain relevant electronic records, documents, and physical evidence.

The firm serves clients throughout Boston and surrounding communities, including Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Brookline, Somerville, and Medford, and handles crashes on major commercial routes such as I-93, I-90, Route 1, and Route 128. Under Massachusetts's modified comparative negligence rule, an injured party can recover damages when their share of fault is not greater than the combined fault of the parties from whom recovery is sought, with compensation reduced by the assigned percentage of fault.

For those injured in a cargo spill or overloaded truck crash, contacting an experienced truck accident attorney may help preserve critical evidence, identify responsible parties, and pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost income, and other losses.

About Colucci, Colucci & Marcus, P.C.:

Colucci, Colucci & Marcus, P.C. is a Boston-based law firm concentrating in serious personal injury and civil litigation, including commercial trucking accidents and wrongful death cases. Led by founding partner Dino M. Colucci, the firm represents injured individuals throughout Boston and communities across Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex counties. The office is located at 31 Milk Street, 4th Floor, Boston, MA. For consultations, call (617) 936-8607.

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