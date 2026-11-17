CENTRAL ISLIP, NY - November 17, 2026 - A second or third DWI arrest in New York carries consequences far beyond those of a first offense, including the possibility of a felony charge and state prison time. Suffolk County DWI attorney Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) has published a detailed guide explaining how felony DWI charges work, how the 10-year look-back period is applied, and what defense options may be available to drivers facing repeat charges.

According to Suffolk County DWI attorney Jason Bassett, New York elevates a DWI to a felony in three main situations under Vehicle and Traffic Law section 1192. A second DWI or DWAI-Drug charge within 10 years of a qualifying conviction is a Class E felony carrying up to four years in state prison, while a third within 10 years is a Class D felony carrying up to seven years. "Many drivers are surprised to learn that a prior conviction does not need to match the new charge, since a prior DWI, Aggravated DWI, or DWAI-Drug conviction can each serve as the predicate," explains Bassett.

Suffolk County DWI attorney Jason Bassett also highlights Leandra's Law, enacted in 2009, which makes driving while intoxicated with a passenger age 15 or younger a Class E felony even for drivers with no prior record. An arrest under this provision triggers a mandatory report to the Statewide Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment, which can lead to a parallel child protective investigation affecting custody or visitation rights.

The article clarifies that the 10-year look-back is measured from the date of the current offense back to the date of the prior conviction, not the prior arrest. Out-of-state convictions from New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and other states can count when the underlying conduct would violate New York law, as these records are shared through the Driver License Compact. A standard alcohol-related DWAI under VTL 1192.1, however, is a non-criminal traffic infraction and cannot serve as a felony predicate.

Felony DWI cases in Suffolk County begin with arraignment in a local district or town court, then move through a grand jury to Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, where the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office handles prosecution. "The decisions made in the first weeks after an arrest, from arraignment through grand jury proceedings, often shape the entire course of the case," notes Attorney Bassett. Under current New York bail law, most felony DWI charges do not qualify for cash bail, so courts may instead impose conditions such as supervised release, continuous alcohol monitoring, or mandatory treatment.

The guide outlines several defense avenues, including examining the legal basis for the initial traffic stop under People v. Ingle, reviewing breath test calibration records and blood draw procedures, and scrutinizing the validity of the prior conviction itself. If a predicate conviction cannot be properly proven, the charge may be reduced to a misdemeanor, removing state prison exposure. Judicial diversion under Criminal Procedure Law article 216 may also allow eligible defendants with substance use disorders to enter court-supervised treatment, which can lead to reduced charges or dismissal upon successful completion.

Drawing on his background as a former Assistant District Attorney, Attorney Bassett focuses closely on the records that support a felony classification. "A felony charge depends on the prior conviction, so reviewing the certificate of conviction and the circumstances of the earlier plea is one of the first steps in any repeat-offense defense," he emphasizes.

The article also addresses consequences that extend beyond the courtroom. A felony DWI conviction revokes a driver's license for at least one year, or at least 18 months for Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content of.18 or higher, and Vehicle and Traffic Law section 1198 requires an ignition interlock device following any DWI conviction. Commercial driver license holders face lifetime disqualification after a second alcohol-related offense, and a felony record can affect professional licenses in fields such as nursing, medicine, and teaching.

For those concerned about long-term record consequences, the guide explains that New York's Clean Slate Act, under Criminal Procedure Law section 160.57, provides automatic sealing of an eligible felony conviction eight years after sentencing or release, whichever is later. A separate motion to seal under CPL 160.59 remains available after a 10-year waiting period, though neither pathway removes the conviction history from a DMV driving record.

Bassett represents individuals facing felony DWI charges throughout Suffolk County, including Islip, Brookhaven, Huntington, Babylon, Smithtown, Riverhead, Southampton, East Hampton, Southold, and Shelter Island. The firm appears regularly in Suffolk County District Court, Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, and town and village courts across the county, and also serves clients in Nassau County and throughout Long Island.

Repeat-offense DWI charges involve strict deadlines, including DMV refusal hearings, along with questions about predicate convictions and chemical test evidence. For those facing a second or third DWI charge or a Leandra's Law arrest, contacting a DWI defense attorney may help protect driving privileges, criminal records, and personal freedom.

About Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. is a Central Islip-based criminal defense firm handling DWI, felony DWI, and other state and federal criminal matters. Led by attorney Jason Bassett, who brings over 25 years of criminal defense experience and prior service as a prosecutor, the firm represents clients throughout Suffolk County, Nassau County, and Long Island. For consultations, call (631) 259-6060.

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