CHICAGO, IL - November 17, 2026 - Couples considering a premarital agreement in Illinois often wonder whether personal conduct provisions, such as infidelity or lifestyle clauses, will actually hold up in court. Chicago prenuptial agreement lawyer Michael Ian Bender of Caesar & Bender, LLP ( ) has published a guide addressing how Illinois law treats these provisions, the enforceability concerns they raise, and financial alternatives that may offer stronger protection.

According to Chicago prenuptial agreement lawyer Michael Ian Bender, Illinois law permits premarital agreements to address property rights, financial arrangements, and certain personal rights and obligations, provided those terms comply with public policy and applicable law. However, Illinois appellate courts have not clearly established that a financial penalty triggered by infidelity will be enforced. "Assigning a specific payment or property adjustment to an affair does not guarantee that a court will uphold the provision," Bender explains.

As Chicago prenuptial agreement lawyer Michael Ian Bender notes, Illinois is a no-fault divorce state, meaning courts divide marital property and determine maintenance without regard to marital misconduct. Under 750 ILCS 10/4, a prenuptial agreement can address personal rights and obligations only when those terms remain consistent with public policy and applicable law. Because of that framework, provisions designed primarily to penalize a spouse's behavior can face significant challenges.

The guide points out that spending marital funds on an affair may still support a separate remedy. Under 750 ILCS 5/503(d)(2), a court can consider dissipation of marital property when dividing the marital estate, which involves the use of marital property for one spouse's benefit or for a purpose unrelated to the marriage while the relationship is undergoing an irretrievable breakdown. "A dissipation claim can provide a meaningful financial remedy in qualifying cases, but it must comply with Illinois statutory notice and look-back requirements," Bender observes.

Beyond infidelity, the guide explains that lifestyle clauses can attempt to govern conduct during the marriage rather than focusing solely on property or financial rights. Common examples include social media and privacy restrictions, weight or appearance expectations, provisions addressing time spent with extended family, substance use clauses tied to a documented event, and household responsibility terms. Molly E. Caesar of the firm emphasizes that including such a provision does not ensure a court will enforce it.

Clarity is a central concern. Because Illinois courts interpret premarital agreements under contract principles, terms that rely on subjective standards, such as reasonable effort or appropriate appearance, can lead to disputes over what the provision requires and what constitutes a violation. "Provisions built on vague or subjective language invite exactly the kind of litigation couples hope to avoid," Caesar notes. "Defining the triggering conduct as precisely as possible reduces ambiguity, though it does not by itself make a clause enforceable."

The firm also highlights the statutory foundation for enforceability. Under the Illinois Uniform Premarital Agreement Act, a prenup must be in writing and signed by both parties, and no consideration is required. Its enforceability depends on how the agreement was executed, particularly where questions arise about voluntariness, unconscionability, or financial disclosure. A party may challenge an agreement as unconscionable when executed if that party did not receive fair and reasonable financial disclosure, did not voluntarily waive further disclosure in writing, and lacked adequate knowledge of the other party's property or financial obligations.

While Illinois does not require a prenup to be signed a specific number of days before the wedding or require independent counsel for each party, Bender advises that allowing enough time for review and consultation with separate attorneys can help reduce later disputes over pressure or the opportunity to obtain legal advice. The guide adds that Illinois law places limits on what any agreement can accomplish, noting that a prenup cannot adversely affect a child's right to support, and that a court can require spousal support to prevent undue hardship caused by circumstances not reasonably foreseeable when the agreement was signed.

The article further addresses what happens when a single provision is found unenforceable. A severability clause can strengthen the argument that valid provisions should remain in effect, but it is not conclusive. Illinois contract law considers whether the invalid term can be removed without materially rewriting the agreement, and a court may decline to sever a provision that is essential to or closely intertwined with the rest of the bargain.

Caesar & Bender, LLP serves clients throughout Chicago, Cook County, and the surrounding suburbs. Attorney Bender, a former Domestic Relations Judge for the Circuit Court of Cook County, and Molly E. Caesar, who has litigated at the trial, appellate, and Illinois Supreme Court levels, work with couples to prepare agreements tailored to their financial circumstances and long-term goals.

For those considering a premarital agreement that may include infidelity or lifestyle terms, consulting a knowledgeable prenuptial agreement attorney may help clarify how Illinois law could affect those provisions and how best to protect long-term financial priorities.

About Caesar & Bender, LLP:

Caesar & Bender, LLP is a Chicago-based family law firm focused on prenuptial agreements, high-net-worth divorce, custody and parentage disputes, maintenance, and other complex family law matters. Led by Michael Ian Bender and Molly E. Caesar, the firm serves clients throughout Chicago, Cook County, and the surrounding communities from its office at 150 N Michigan Ave #2130. For consultations, call (312) 236-1500.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: