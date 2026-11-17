SAN JOSE, CA - November 17, 2026 - Drivers across California who have wondered about the familiar question officers pose about why a driver was pulled over now have a clearer picture of what officers must disclose during a stop. San Jose traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen of Ticket Crushers ( ) has released guidance explaining Assembly Bill 2773 and how the law affects traffic and DUI cases throughout the state. Since January 1, 2024, Vehicle Code Section 2806.5 has required an officer to state the reason for a traffic or pedestrian stop before asking questions related to a traffic violation or criminal investigation.

According to San Jose traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen, the statute also requires that the stated reason be documented on any resulting citation or police report. "The written record matters because it allows the roadside explanation to be compared with the reason the officer later puts in writing," Cohen explains. The law includes a limited exception when an officer reasonably believes withholding the reason is necessary to protect life or property from an imminent threat.

San Jose traffic ticket attorney Adam Cohen notes that AB 2773 was introduced by Assemblymember Chris Holden to increase transparency and accountability during traffic and pedestrian encounters, and to address concerns about pretextual enforcement. The measure also added to the reporting requirements under the Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015, so agencies now report the reason given to the person stopped alongside the reported reason for the stop. California's 2026 RIPA report analyzed roughly 5.1 million vehicle and pedestrian stops conducted in 2024, and the data continued to show racial disparities in enforcement.

Cohen points out that a pretextual stop occurs when an officer relies on an observed violation to make the stop while investigating a different suspected offense. The objective basis for the stop and the later questioning must be evaluated separately. A traffic stop does not become unconstitutional solely because an officer has another investigative motive, as long as there is an objective legal basis for the stop.

Attorney Cohen emphasizes that AB 2773 did not change that Fourth Amendment rule. In People v. Valle (2024), the California Court of Appeal confirmed that AB 2773 does not prohibit otherwise lawful pretextual stops. The disclosure requirement under Vehicle Code Section 2806.5 remains applicable to stops covered by the statute unless the imminent threat exception applies. "Body-camera footage, the citation, and scene evidence can help show why the stop began and whether it was prolonged or expanded into another investigation," Cohen adds.

The disclosure requirement also applies to pedestrian stops. When an officer makes a pedestrian stop and begins questioning related to a criminal investigation or traffic violation, the officer must first state the reason unless the exception applies. Cohen notes that California limits stops for certain pedestrian crossing violations unless a reasonably careful person would recognize an immediate danger of a collision, so a crossing violation is not automatically a lawful basis for detention.

The limited exception to the disclosure rule can apply when an officer reasonably believes withholding the reason is necessary to protect life or property from an imminent threat, including situations involving terrorism or kidnapping, though the exception is not limited to those circumstances. Cohen advises that AB 2773 does not create a new Fifth Amendment right or require Miranda warnings during every stop. Drivers must provide a driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance when requested, but may decline to answer investigative questions about subjects such as drinking, drug use, or where they were traveling from.

Cohen observes that noncompliance with Section 2806.5 alone does not automatically result in dismissal or suppression of evidence. An AB 2773 disclosure issue is separate from questions about the detention, the questioning, or the evidence. He recommends that individuals who are stopped politely ask the reason once, note the answer, and record the date, time, location, agency, and officer information as soon as possible. Preserving any dashcam or phone recording and keeping the citation can help an attorney review the encounter later.

The firm handles matters in courts throughout California, including San Jose, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Cohen highlights that a review can identify an AB 2773 disclosure issue as well as any separate concern involving a lack of legal justification for the stop, an unlawfully prolonged detention, or a Miranda issue arising from custodial questioning.

For drivers who were pulled over without a stated reason, consulting a California traffic ticket attorney can help clarify how the circumstances of the stop, the available documentation, and the resulting citation affect their legal options. Each case requires an individual review of the facts, applicable law, and available evidence.

About Ticket Crushers:

Ticket Crushers is a California law firm led by founder and managing partner Adam Cohen, Esq., focused on traffic, DUI, and criminal defense matters. The firm serves drivers throughout California, including San Francisco, San Jose, and Los Angeles, with service available in Spanish. For consultations, call (628) 210-3807.

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