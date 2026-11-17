How to Choose an Industrial Handheld GCS 3 Core Metrics

Focusing solely on screen size often leads to field failure: EMI-induced signal loss near substations, thermal throttling in extreme heat, or severe video lag over long ranges.

When sourcing an industrial handheld GCS, evaluate these 3 critical standards:

1. Processing Power & Latency: Avoid low-end processors. Multi-stream 4K and thermal decoding demand high compute to compress link latency down to ~100ms for precise, safe control.

2. EMI Shielding & Cooling: Avoid plastic housing. An all-metal chassis serves as a natural EMI shield against heavy magnetic interference while providing efficient passive heat dissipation to prevent throttling.

3. RF Link Budget: Look beyond nominal distance claims. Optimized RF link budgets and custom high-gain antennas are essential to guarantee zero packet loss over multi-kilometer BVLOS missions.

Recommend: The Viewpro MX25 PRO ticks every box with its RK3588 processor (100ms ultra-low latency), all-metal aluminum chassis (natural EMI shielding & passive cooling), and optimized RF link (25 KM stable BVLOS range).

Choosing the right handheld GCS is the key to mission success and operational reliability. What challenges have you encountered with GCS in your field operations? Please let us know!

Contact us:..., or visit MX25 PRO Integrated 25km Video & Data Transmission 7-inch Ground Control Station Anti-interference

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Viewprouav focuses on turn-key unmanned system solutions and one-stop service for autonomous platforms. With our veteran technical team, we provide not only R&D, assembly, tuning, and rigorous system testing before delivery, but also professional, satisfying training and comprehensive post-sales technical support.