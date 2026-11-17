I had a buyer from Germany in our office a couple of years back, fresh off a failed factory-direct run. He'd found a "manufacturer" on a B2B platform, paid a 30 percent deposit on a container of 8.8 hex bolt, and three weeks before shipment was told the lead time moved. Then he was told the grade was "slightly different but still fine." When the goods landed in Hamburg, the hardness test came back borderline 4.6, not 8.8. By the time lawyers got involved, six months had burned and a production line had sat idle. He'd chosen a factory because the quote was eleven percent cheaper than ours.

The funny part? When we walked the supply chain back, the company he'd paid wasn't a factory at all. It was a trading office that had been reselling stock from three different workshops. He'd paid trading-company risk without getting trading-company service. That's the trap this article is built to help you avoid.

What Those Two Words Actually Mean on Paper

In the fastener world, "manufacturer" and "trading company" are not as clean as they sound. A real factory owns the cold headers, the thread rollers, the heat-treatment line and the electroplating shop (or has a captive heat-treatment partner). They produce their own wire-to-finished-goods process. Their business license scope says "manufacturing."

A trading company doesn't own those machines. They buy from one or more factories, consolidate, add value in the form of inspection, packaging, branding, documentation and export handling. A good one knows which factory makes which SKU well and is honest about it. A bad one masquerades as a factory.

And then there's the gray zone that actually dominates the industry. Many real factories have an export arm that looks and behaves like a trading company on Alibaba - they'll sell you their own hex bolts, but they'll also quietly source drywall screws from a neighbor's line to fill your container. That's neither pure model. It's the most common setup you'll actually meet, and it changes how you should evaluate them.

The "Manufacturer" Verification Problem Nobody Warns You About

On any given B2B platform, at least half the listings labeled "factory direct" are trading companies. I've seen this industry-side for years, and it's not always a scandal - some trading houses do it because buyers ask for one-window service. But it matters when you're trying to compare apples to apples.

The fastest way to tell: ask for a factory video tour on a live call, not a pre-recorded MP4. Ask to see the cold header machine serial numbers on the day. Ask who runs the heat treatment - if they hesitate, they don't own it. Ask for the business license and check the "scope of business" field. Chinese licenses list "manufacturing" vs "wholesale" / "import-export" explicitly. If the license says trade, you're talking to a trader, regardless of what the listing says.

None of this makes trading companies bad. It just means you should know who you're actually negotiating with, because the price logic and the service logic are different.

When Factory Direct Genuinely Wins

I'm not going to pretend the factory-direct model is a scam. There are profiles where it wins, and I'll tell you which ones, because if you fit them, going through a trading house is just paying for something you don't need.

First, big single-SKU runs. A full container or more of one item - say 40 tons of standard M12 hex bolts to one spec - from a factory that runs that product line every day. The factory has their line set up, the wire is already on the spools, the plating shop knows their specs. The unit price drops, and there's no middle margin layered on top. This is where factory direct makes economic sense.

Second, you have the engineering and QC bench to hold the line. You can specify grade, coating, salt-spray hours, packaging and inspection level yourself. You can fly a QC person or use a third-party inspector. You can read a Chinese technical data sheet or bring someone who can. If your team can do that work, you're not paying a trading company to do it for you.

Third, custom parts where you need direct R&D communication. A proprietary cold-formed part, a special thread form, a material spec that's not standard. The factory engineering team can iterate on tooling directly. A trading company adds a translation layer that sometimes slows things down.

If your order looks like one of these - high volume, single product, standardized, with your own QA team - you should absolutely be talking to factories. The eleven percent the German buyer lost on that bad order was not the trading-company margin. It was the cost of skipping verification.

When a Trading Company Actually Saves You Money

Here's the part most factory-direct enthusiasts skip: the sticker price is not the total cost. I'll walk through what a trading company does on a real container.

Mixed SKUs. This is the big one. A typical OEM customer of ours doesn't order one container of hex bolts. They order a carton of 8.8 hex bolts, a carton of stainless washers, a box of drywall screws for a sub-assembly, a pallet of machine screws for the local distributor, and a small run of custom-branded packaging for a trade show. No single factory wants to make all of that. Each factory has its own MOQ - usually several cartons or a ton per item. You'd either overbuy by four times what you need, or you'd be negotiating with five factories and booking five LCL shipments.

A trading house consolidates. We buy each item from the factory that makes it best, we put them in one container, we apply one set of labels, one set of docs, one bill of lading. The unit price per line item is slightly higher than factory-direct, but the landed cost - especially for a buyer doing trial orders - is usually lower than the alternative.

Then there's the communication layer. Chinese factory sales teams are often strong on their own product line and weak on English. When there's a spec question, a coating tweak, a packing change, a postponed shipment, a customs document that needs reissuing, you're dealing with a person on the other end who understands your market, your timeline and your complaints. You're not explaining for the third time to a night-shift sales rep whose English runs out of technical vocabulary.

After-sales is the underrated one. When a container lands and 3 percent of the cartons are short, or a batch of plating is inconsistent, who fixes it? A good trading company absorbs the problem, reorders, re-inspects, and credits the difference. A factory will argue that the goods met the spec on the PO. The dispute is your problem to solve on your own time zone.

The Hidden Costs People Forget to Count

Buyers who go factory-direct on paper save the trading margin, then spend it on things they didn't plan for. Travel to audit a factory you've never seen. Third-party inspection fees at every shipment. Redo work when a spec gets lost in translation. Air-freight emergency shipments when a sea shipment is short. Phone calls at 2 a.m. to reach someone on Chinese time.

I had a US buyer switch from a trading model to factory-direct for two years to "save margin." When he came back, he showed me his internal cost spreadsheet. Once he added inspection, rework and emergency air freight, his landed cost was seven percent higher than what we'd quoted him, and he'd burned through two sourcing managers in that time. He's back to buying through us now. He's not a fool - almost every buyer tries this once. The lesson is just that the math is more complicated than the unit price.

Side-by-Side