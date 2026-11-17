MENAFN - GetNews) Linyi City, China - November 17, 2026

Environmental protection is a growing trend, and the construction industry is no exception. With increasing demands for environmentally friendly building materials and rising production costs, cement bricks are becoming increasingly widely used in various construction projects. Choosing a stable block forming machine that adapts to local environmental conditions is a key concern for many builders and investors.

Linyi Zhongke Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing various types of block forming machines, including semi-automatic block machine and fully automatic hydraulic brick making machines, as well as supporting equipment such as flat-mouth mixers, forced mixers, batching machines, conveyor belts, plate-loading machines, stacking machines, and fabric-making machines, meeting the diverse market demands for different cement products.

Traditional red brick forming typically involves high-temperature firing, which requires fuel, such as coal, natural gas, or other fuels.

The combustion process in the kiln produces carbon dioxide and other pollutants, failing to meet modern environmental protection requirements.

Cement bricks are formed by vibration and pressure in a block forming machine, and then cured over a period of time to develop strength. No firing is required, eliminating the air pollution associated with combustion.

No-fired brick making machines also offer the following business advantages: They eliminate the need for additional brick kiln construction, reducing reliance on fixed kilns.

Production plans are flexibly configurable; semi-automatic or fully automatic block forming machines can be selected based on site conditions, investment budget, and manpower.

They are multi-functional; the same machine can be customized with molds for different brick types to meet diverse production requirements and improve production efficiency.

Raw materials are diverse, offering a wide range of choices, including the addition of construction waste, fly ash, sand, gravel, stone powder, etc.

"No-fired brick making machine" and "No-fired block making machine" are keywords frequently used by overseas customers searching for cement brick machines. Searching directly for brick types such as hollow brick machines, solid brick machines, and paving brick machines is also possible.

For customers planning to build a factory for the first time, it's necessary to consider the brick forming method, production efficiency, operator expertise, raw material ratios, raw material availability, and the market demand for certain brick types in the local market.

For brick factories with ample space and sufficient budgets, a fully automatic brick making machine or a fully automatic cement brick machine is generally the preferred choice.

If a buyer is looking for a brick machine equipment factory, they need to consider relevant product information in advance, such as the specific dimensions of the bricks to be made, the raw materials, and the planned production quantity, to ensure a better match with the appropriate machine.

About us

Over the years, we have continuously introduced advanced technologies from both domestic and international sources, and combined them with market demands for innovation and optimization, launching a series of high-performance brick-making equipment, including fully automatic hydraulic brick machines, hollow brick machines, block molding machines, and paving brick production lines, which are widely used in construction, municipal engineering, landscaping, and other fields. The company has become an influential brand in the industry, with products exported to many countries and regions worldwide, including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America, establishing long-term cooperative relationships with numerous international clients. We have earned the trust and recognition of our customers.