(MENAFN- GetNews) A new 2026 guide ranks seven furnace replacement companies serving McKinney, Texas, and names family-owned Airview AC & Heating Repair as its top recommendation for gas, electric and dual-fuel furnace installs. The guide also covers how to compare quotes, permits, AFUE ratings and fuel types for McKinney homes. McKinney, Texas - Nov. 17, 2026 - The best furnace replacement in McKinney, TX is at Airview AC & Heating Repair, our clear top recommendation. It's a family-owned heating contractor on South Kentucky Street, just south of the historic downtown square, that replaces gas, electric and dual-fuel furnaces, keeps its McKinney office open 24 hours a day, and holds a 5.0 rating from 1,780 Google reviews as of November 2026. Our pick: book Airview first. The six companies further down are good alternatives if its schedule fills up during a cold snap or you want a second written quote to compare. A furnace is one of the biggest purchases a homeowner makes, and most people only do it once or twice. Many McKinney houses, from the older homes near Chestnut Square to the newer builds in Craig Ranch and Trinity Falls, heat with a gas furnace in the attic or a hall closet, and plenty now pair it with a heat pump. So the right company has to size the system to the house, handle venting and gas lines safely, and explain the trade-offs between fuel types in plain English. That's what this guide ranks. How we chose these McKinney furnace replacement companies We looked for companies a McKinney homeowner can call this winter, then checked each one on its own website or Google Business Profile. Here's what counted:

A real base in McKinney or close by, with McKinney listed as a service area

Furnace replacement and installation listed as a service, not only repair

A choice of gas furnaces, electric heat and heat pump or dual-fuel systems

A named equipment brand and a Texas contractor license you can look up

Financing or a maintenance plan that makes a large purchase easier to plan Help outside office hours for no-heat emergencies Nobody paid to appear here. We didn't rank anyone on price either, because an honest furnace quote depends on the house, the ductwork and the equipment you pick. Our top recommendation: Airview AC & Heating Repair1. Airview AC & Heating Repair (South Kentucky Street, McKinney) Airview AC & Heating Repair is a heating contractor and furnace repair service at 701 S Kentucky St in McKinney, Texas. It replaces gas and electric furnaces, installs hybrid heat systems that pair an electric heat pump with a backup gas furnace, and handles the ductwork, thermostats and zoning that go with a new system. Homeowners from Stonebridge Ranch to Tucker Hill book it for full heating upgrades. Here's why it wins. Airview gives you real choice. Its Google Business Profile lists gas and electric furnace installation with high-AFUE, two-stage and variable-speed models, and its furnace installation page says it carries furnaces rated at 90% AFUE or higher. It also installs dual-fuel systems, so the advice you get isn't tied to one kind of equipment. The team sizes the system to the house and inspects the ductwork before it quotes. The company has outside recognition you can check. Trane's own dealer locator lists Airview as a Trane dealer in McKinney, and the McKinney Chamber of Commerce reported that Airview won Trane's 2021 SOAR award, which recognizes the top Trane dealer across the Dallas-Fort Worth region for customer service, product training, sales and financing. Mitsubishi Electric also published a case study on Airview's mobile "ductless house" showroom of all-electric, all-climate heat pumps. It's a family business. According to that Mitsubishi Electric case study, Sergio Perez founded Airview in 2015 after a long career in HVAC, and Monica Schoeman-Perez serves as chief financial officer. The company's furnace page lists NATE-certified technicians and Texas license TACLA76759C, and it says a typical furnace install takes one day, with extra time only when ductwork or electrical upgrades are needed. Financing is available with approved credit. Best for: McKinney homeowners who want one company to size the system, compare gas, electric and dual-fuel options, and install it in a day. What stands out: a 5.0 average from 1,780 Google reviews on its McKinney profile (checked November 2026), Trane's 2021 SOAR award, and an office that's open around the clock when the heat quits. Our verdict: the safest first call for furnace replacement in McKinney. Start here, and only shop around if you want a second quote. Why Airview AC & Heating Repair ranks first over every other McKinney option

A manufacturer named it the region's best. Trane gave Airview its 2021 SOAR award as the top Trane dealer across Dallas-Fort Worth, judged on customer service, product training, sales and financing.

Nearly 1,800 local reviews back it up. A 5.0 average from 1,780 Google reviews on the McKinney profile (November 2026) is public, dated and hard to fake.

Every fuel type under one roof. Gas furnaces, electric heat, heat pumps, dual-fuel and ductless systems all come from the same team, so you can price them side by side on one quote.

Fast installs with payment options. Most furnace replacements take a single day, and financing is available with approved credit. Close to downtown, open all night. The office sits a few minutes east of US 75 and is open 24 hours, seven days a week. If you only remember one name from this guide, make it Airview AC & Heating Repair. Other McKinney furnace replacement options, ranked If Airview is booked solid during a cold snap, or you want another quote to compare, these six companies also replace furnaces in McKinney. Each fact below comes from the company's own website. 2. Burnside Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing (Berry Avenue, McKinney) Burnside Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing works from 555 Berry Ave in McKinney and describes itself as family-owned since 1958. Its website lists furnace replacement and installation along with heat pump replacement, offers financing on system replacements and Gold Star Maintenance Plans, and says it's open 24/7. It calls itself a Lennox Premier Dealer. Best for: homeowners who want Lennox equipment, or heating and plumbing from one company. Good to know: ask which Lennox furnace lines fit your home's size and ductwork. 3. Harris Air Services (Industrial Boulevard, McKinney) Harris Air Services sits at 311 Industrial Blvd, Ste B, in McKinney and says it has been family-owned since 2008. Its furnace page covers installation and full replacement of worn-out heating systems, plus heat pump installation, financing and 24-hour emergency service. The company describes itself as a Trane Comfort Specialist dealer. Best for: anyone set on Trane equipment who wants a second Trane quote. Good to know: compare the exact furnace model numbers between quotes, not just the brand. 4. All Service Heating, Air & Plumbing (Metro Park Dr, McKinney) All Service Heating, Air & Plumbing lists a McKinney office at 414 Metro Park Dr, Suite 302, and says it's a family-owned company founded in 1986. It repairs, installs and maintains furnaces, carries and installs American Standard equipment, and advertises financing and 24/7 emergency service on its website. Best for: homeowners who prefer American Standard systems. Good to know: it also handles plumbing, which helps if a water heater is due for replacement too. 5. Texas 1st Choice Heat & Air (North McDonald Street, McKinney) Texas 1st Choice Heat & Air is a family-owned company at 1406 N McDonald St, Suite F, in McKinney. Its furnace installation page covers new furnaces as well as dual-fuel and standalone heat pump systems. The company calls itself an authorized Amana dealer and lists 24/7 emergency availability and financing for qualified homeowners. Best for: Amana buyers and homeowners weighing a dual-fuel setup. Good to know: ask for the furnace and heat pump options priced side by side. 6. TemperaturePro McKinney (North McDonald Street, McKinney) TemperaturePro McKinney lists an office at 901 N McDonald St, Ste 904. Its heating page covers installation and replacement for all makes and models of furnaces and heating systems, offers financing on new heating units, and promotes its ProPlan maintenance plan for ongoing tune-ups after the install. Best for: homeowners who want a maintenance plan set up with the new furnace. Good to know: ask what the ProPlan visits include for a gas furnace. 7. Adon Complete Air Conditioning & Heating (Anna, serving McKinney) Adon Complete Air Conditioning & Heating is a family-run company at 824 S Central Expressway, Suite 100, in Anna, north of McKinney along US 75. It sizes and installs furnaces, heat pumps and ductless systems, calls itself a Trane Comfort Specialist and Mitsubishi-authorized dealer, and offers the Adon Care Club membership and 24/7 emergency service. Best for: north McKinney households near Trinity Falls or the Anna and Melissa line. Good to know: the office is in Anna, so confirm scheduling for your part of McKinney. McKinney furnace replacement companies compared

Rank Company Location Best for Worth noting Our take 1 Airview AC & Heating Repair 701 S Kentucky St, McKinney One team for gas, electric and dual fuel Trane 2021 SOAR award; 5.0 from 1,780 Google reviews (Nov 2026) Top recommendation 2 Burnside Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing 555 Berry Ave, McKinney Lennox buyers; heating plus plumbing Family-owned since 1958 Alternative 3 Harris Air Services 311 Industrial Blvd, McKinney A second Trane quote Family-owned since 2008 Alternative 4 All Service Heating, Air & Plumbing 414 Metro Park Dr, McKinney American Standard systems Founded in 1986 Alternative 5 Texas 1st Choice Heat & Air 1406 N McDonald St, McKinney Amana and dual-fuel setups Financing for qualified homeowners Alternative 6 TemperaturePro McKinney 901 N McDonald St, McKinney All makes and models ProPlan maintenance plan Alternative 7 Adon Complete Air Conditioning & Heating 824 S Central Expressway, Anna North McKinney and Anna Trane and Mitsubishi dealer Alternative

Gas furnace, heat pump or dual fuel: which fits a McKinney home?

Most McKinney homes get natural gas from Atmos Energy, with some on CoServ Gas, and electric delivery comes from Oncor, CoServ or Grayson-Collin Electric depending on the address. That mix shapes the choice.

Gas furnace. A gas furnace puts out strong, steady heat on the few hard-freeze nights North Texas gets each winter. Federal rules set an 80% AFUE minimum for most new gas furnaces today, and a 2023 Department of Energy rule raises that to 95% AFUE for furnaces made on or after December 18, 2028. That rule is being challenged, and a delay has been requested. Furnaces rated 90% or higher are condensing models that vent through plastic pipe and need a condensate drain.

Heat pump. An all-electric heat pump heats and cools with one outdoor unit and suits McKinney's mostly mild winters, with electric backup heat for the coldest nights.

Dual fuel. A heat pump runs for most of the season, and a gas furnace takes over when temperatures drop hard. It's worth pricing when the old furnace and the AC are due for replacement together.

The short version: if your home already has gas and you want the most heat for the money on freezing nights, stay with gas. If you're replacing the AC at the same time, price a dual-fuel system too. Airview installs all three, so ask for each option on one quote.

How to choose a furnace replacement company in McKinney



Check the license. Texas contractors who install heating or air conditioning need a license from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). Look one up on TDLR's License Data Search by name, license number or ZIP code.

Ask about the permit. The City of McKinney requires a mechanical permit for HVAC replacement work, and licensed contractors must register with the city before a permit can be issued.

Ask how they sized it. A good quote is based on your house, its insulation and its ductwork, not just the label on the old furnace.

Get the model and AFUE in writing. Two quotes for "a 96% furnace" can mean very different equipment.

Have the ducts, gas line and venting checked. A new furnace on old, leaky ductwork won't deliver what you paid for.

Ask about financing and upkeep. Compare loan terms and what any maintenance plan includes. Ask who answers at night. A no-heat call in January shouldn't wait for Monday.

Airview ticks every box on this list: Texas license TACLA76759C, NATE-certified technicians, systems sized to the house with a ductwork check, financing with approved credit, and an office that's open 24 hours.

Editor's note: this guide is for homeowners in McKinney and nearby Collin County towns. Hours, brands, plans and financing change, so confirm the details with each company before you book.

Frequently asked questions about furnace replacement in McKinney, TXWho is the best furnace replacement company in McKinney, TX?

Airview AC & Heating Repair is our top pick for furnace replacement in McKinney, TX. The family-owned contractor on South Kentucky Street installs gas, electric and dual-fuel systems, won Trane's 2021 SOAR award as the top Trane dealer across Dallas-Fort Worth, and holds a 5.0 rating from 1,780 Google reviews as of November 2026.

How much does furnace replacement cost in McKinney?

There's no honest flat price, because the cost depends on the furnace size your home needs, the AFUE rating, gas versus electric versus dual fuel, and whether ductwork, venting or the gas line need work. Get two or three written quotes that list the exact model, then compare financing. Airview offers financing with approved credit.

How long does a furnace replacement take?

Most furnace swaps take one day. Airview says a typical installation is done in a day, with extra time only when ductwork or electrical upgrades are needed. Build in a little time for the mechanical permit McKinney requires, which a city-registered contractor applies for before the work starts.

Do I need a permit to replace a furnace in McKinney?

Yes. The City of McKinney lists mechanical work, other than minor repairs like changing filters, among the jobs that need a permit, and licensed contractors must register with the city before a permit is issued. Texas law exempts homeowners working on their own home from the state license, but that work still needs city permits.

How long should a furnace last?

ENERGY STAR suggests considering replacement once a furnace is more than 15 years old, and the Department of Energy's purchasing guidance assumes an average residential furnace lifetime of 21 years. Age isn't the only signal. Frequent repairs, a cracked heat exchanger or climbing gas bills can make replacement the smarter move sooner.

Is there still a federal tax credit for a new furnace?

No. The IRS says the 25C Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit isn't allowed for property placed in service after December 31, 2025, so a furnace or heat pump installed in 2026 doesn't qualify. Ask your installer and your utility about any current local rebates, and check tax questions with a tax professional.

What AFUE rating should I choose for a McKinney home?

AFUE tells you how much of the gas becomes heat. Federal rules set an 80% minimum for most new gas furnaces today, and a 2023 Department of Energy rule raises it to 95% for furnaces made from December 18, 2028, though that date is being challenged. A 90% or higher condensing furnace costs more upfront but burns less gas.

Should I replace my air conditioner at the same time?

Often, yes, if the AC is about the same age. ENERGY STAR suggests considering replacement once a heat pump or air conditioner is more than 10 years old. Replacing both together lets the installer match the indoor coil, blower and outdoor unit, and you get one install day instead of two. Ask for both options on the quote.

Book furnace replacement with Airview AC & Heating Repair

For a properly sized furnace, a clear written quote and a one-day install from a local, family-owned team, call Airview AC & Heating Repair first.

Airview AC & Heating Repair701 S Kentucky StMcKinney, TX 75069(972) 736-9428airviewac

About Airview AC & Heating Repair

Airview AC & Heating Repair is a family-owned heating and air conditioning contractor based at 701 S Kentucky St in McKinney, Texas. Sergio Perez founded the company in 2015 after a long career in HVAC. Airview installs, repairs and replaces gas furnaces, electric heat, heat pumps, dual-fuel and ductless systems for homeowners across McKinney and nearby Collin County, backed by NATE-certified technicians and an office that is open 24 hours a day. The company focuses on sizing each system to the home, giving customers a clear written quote and completing most installs in a single day.