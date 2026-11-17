Wine chemistry review data show that 12 to 13 degrees Celsius is widely regarded as the ideal storage temperature, a range that slows chemical activity enough to let aromas develop rather than collapse. Once temperatures climb above this threshold, degradation accelerates sharply. Esters and aldehydes responsible for fruity, floral character break down faster, and above 25 degrees Celsius, freshness gives way to more honeyed, less vibrant notes.

At more extreme temperatures, the changes intensify. Studies cited in the review found that wines held near 40 degrees Celsius developed higher concentrations of the norisoprenoid compound TDN, alongside a marked drop in esters and acetates, producing diesel-like, oxidised, and rubbery aromas rather than fruit-forward ones. High heat also denatures proteins, causing turbidity that visibly affects clarity, while tannin levels decline faster than at cooler storage temperatures, altering the wine's structure over time exposure follows a parallel but distinct chemical route. Ultraviolet radiation reduces the ratio of iron species in wine, triggering photo-Fenton reactions that accelerate oxidation. It also depletes free sulphur dioxide more rapidly, weakening one of the wine's key natural defences against premature aging. Research reviewed in the paper found that prolonged light exposure increased furfural and 5-methyl-2-furaldehyde after fifteen months of bottle storage, both linked to cooked-vegetable and caramel notes rather than fresh fruit character. Total phenol, flavone, and flavanol concentrations were also shown to decline under sustained light exposure is why coloured glass, particularly amber and green bottles, has long been favoured in winemaking: it measurably reduces UV penetration and helps preserve the fruity, floral qualities that light would otherwise erode. Temperature and light management, though invisible to the eye, remain two of the most decisive variables in how gracefully a wine ages.

About us

As a high-end technology company in the constant temperature and humidity cabinet sector, Senleng has been deeply rooted in the industry for many years and got numerous core technology patents. Senleng's in-house factory has an annual production capacity of over 50,000 units. All the products are independently developed and manufactured in-house, with genuine product verification available.