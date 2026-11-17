MENAFN - GetNews) Wuxi, China- November 17, 2026

How do we select materials for waste heat boiler design?Material selection is the most important part of waste heat boiler design. Our engineers comprehensively consider the operating temperature, internal pressure, flue gas corrosion level, and budget to determine the materials for each component. Material selection directly affects equipment stability and service life. This is true for thermal oil boilers, complete steam boiler systems, and all waste heat recovery equipment.

Carbon steel, a cost-effective choice for medium- and low-temperature working conditionsCarbon steel is still the most widely used material under medium- and low-temperature working conditions. It has good welding performance, stable mechanical properties, and a friendly price. For the supports, headers, and non-heating flue ducts of most standard steam boiler systems, as long as the flue gas corrosiveness is low, we generally choose carbon steel.

Alloy steel, suitable for high-temperature and heavy-load areasWhen the flue gas temperature is very high, alloy steel is the appropriate choice. It can resist creep and oxidation in continuous high-temperature environments. If you use a temporary steam boiler, or a waste heat boiler equipped with high-pressure superheater coils and operating continuously, we mostly choose alloy steel for the core heat exchange tube bundles.

Stainless steel, used for corrosive flue gas working conditionsIf the flue gas is rich in sulfur, chlorine, and other corrosive substances, we choose stainless steel. Compared with ordinary carbon steel, it performs excellently in pitting corrosion resistance and chemical corrosion resistance. Even for small portable steam boilers, if strong corrosive exhaust gas from the production line needs to be handled, we will also replace key components with stainless steel.

Refractory lining, used for high-temperature flue gas passagesWaste heat boilers are not only metal tubes. We lay refractory castables and protective linings in the flue gas inlet and radiation chamber to block intense radiant heat, prevent the outer shell from overheating, slow down equipment wear, and allow the boiler to stably recover waste heat.

Our practical material selection recommendationsBefore finalizing a waste heat boiler plan, please organize the working condition information: flue gas composition, peak temperature, and whether the heat exchange medium is thermal oil or steam. With the right materials, your thermal oil boiler, temporary steam boiler, or custom waste heat boiler can operate stably for many years.

We, Wuxi Xineng Boiler Co., Ltd., provide custom waste heat boiler, steam boiler, and thermal oil boiler solutions to meet various industrial waste heat recovery needs. Welcome to send your flue gas working conditions and performance requirements to our team. Feel free to consult us at any time to obtain reliable and economical boiler design solutions.

About us

Founded in 1991, Wuxi Xineng Boiler Co., Ltd. has grown over three decades into a premier industrial boiler manufacturer and a National Specialized and Sophisticated "Little Giant" Enterprise. Located in the Huishan Economic Development Zone, Wuxi Jiangsu Province, 214174, P.R. China. We are fully certified with Class-A boiler manufacturing and installation licenses, ASME "S" & "U" stamps, and comprehensive ISO9001, ISO14000, and ISO45001 certifications.