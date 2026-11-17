MENAFN - GetNews) Suzhou City, Jiangsu, China- November 17, 2026

From October 14 to 17, 2026, SUZHOU WANFUKANG CHEMICAL CO., LTD. took part in InterCHARM Moscow. Located at Booth 15F36 in Hall 15, we engaged with industry professionals and explored evolving requirements for cosmetic ingredients in the Russian and international markets.

As a supplier specializing in hyaluronic acid raw materials, WANFUKANG presented sodium hyaluronate products with different molecular weight ranges and grades for various formulation needs. From low molecular weight hyaluronic acid to medium and high molecular weight options, our portfolio is designed to support the development of diverse skincare and personal care products, including facial serums, moisturizers, creams, and masks.

One of the key highlights of the exhibition was the opportunity to discuss practical formulation requirements directly with potential customers. Conversations covered molecular weight selection, raw material specifications, quality documentation, and the suitability of different ingredients for specific product applications. These exchanges provided valuable insights into the challenges faced by cosmetic manufacturers and the importance of selecting appropriate raw materials for product development.

In addition to hyaluronic acid, we introduced other cosmetic ingredients in our portfolio, including niacinamide, vitamins, and selected skin-care actives. This broader offering reflects our commitment to helping customers explore ingredient options from a reliable sourcing partner.

At WANFUKANG, we understand that successful cooperation goes beyond product supply. Clear technical documentation, dependable communication, sample support, and consistent attention to customer requirements are essential to building lasting business relationships. We work closely with qualified manufacturing partners to provide suitable raw material options and supporting documentation for customer evaluation.

Our participation in InterCHARM Moscow 2026 gave us a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas, better understand market expectations, and establish new connections within the cosmetics industry.

We thank everyone who visited our booth and shared their insights with us. We look forward to turning these conversations into meaningful cooperation and supporting our partners with reliable hyaluronic acid and cosmetic ingredient solutions.

Quality as cornerstone. Service as commitment. Integrity as promise.

For more information, please visit or contact our team.

About us

Suzhou Wanfukang Chemical Co., Ltd. is an innovative company founded in 2016, specializing in the development and export of cosmetic and food ingredients. Our production base is located in China and boasts many years of experience and is highly established.