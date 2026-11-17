MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported by NewsMaker.

On the evening of November 17, Moldova temporarily suspended operations at six checkpoints along its border with Ukraine as a security precaution following the appearance of drones in the country's airspace.

The affected checkpoints were Ocnița, Otaci, Unguri, Briceni, Grimăncăuți and Clocușna, according to Moldova's Border Police and Customs Service.

According to the latest information, all border crossing points along the Ukrainian border have resumed operations.

Seven drones enter Moldovan airspace

“Citizens can cross the border through these customs checkpoints as usual,” the Customs Service stated.

The Customs Service advised travelers to follow instructions from customs officials and check official sources for updates on the border situation before setting out on their journeys.

The authorities also clarified that additional measures had been introduced to protect civilians and border checkpoint employees. Officials continue to monitor the situation and have promised to provide updates if anything changes.

Citizens were urged not to approach suspicious objects or possible drone debris and to immediately report any such discoveries by calling 112.

Earlier on the evening of November 17, Moldovan police received several reports of a drone crash and explosions in the municipality of Chișinău, as well as in the Orhei and Florești districts.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Moldovan authorities had restricted flights after a Russian Shahed drone entered the country's airspace.

Illustrative photo: dumskaya