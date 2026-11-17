MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Police reported this on Facebook.

Police were alerted to the incident by residents of an apartment building in the Desnianskyi district. They raised the alarm after their neighbors had been unreachable for several days, the statement said.

Police officers called in rescuers from the municipal emergency rescue service. After forcing open the apartment door, they found a 42-year-old man dead, along with the bodies of his mother and father, aged 64 and 67.

During an inspection of the apartment, officers found that one of the gas burners on the kitchen stove had been left on. The apartment windows were closed, while the interior doors were open, allowing the dangerous gas to spread freely into the rooms where the family members were.

A forensic medical expert preliminarily determined that the family members had died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The final cause of death will be confirmed by the results of a forensic examination.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional homicide), with the additional classification of "accident."

As Ukrinform reported, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reminded the public that gasoline- and diesel-powered generators must never be used inside apartment buildings, on balconies or terraces. Fuel for generators must be stored more than ten meters away from the generator itself.