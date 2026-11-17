MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the figures were published by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Pre-tax profit at solvent banks rose 4.5% from a year earlier in the first nine months of 2026. Net profit, however, declined 33.3% year-on-year to UAH 79.7 billion due to the higher profit tax rate, the regulator said.

Banks remained profitable thanks to a strong net interest margin, which stood at 7.8% in the first nine months of the year and 8.0% in the third quarter, as well as continued credit growth. Interest income from lending accounted for 50.9% of banks' total interest income in September, while the contribution from high-quality liquid assets declined. At the same time, loan-loss provisioning continued to weigh on profitability.

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The NBU said the current moderate return on equity, reduced by the extension of the higher tax rate, would be insufficient for many banks to sustain current lending growth rates. Even if profitability remains at current levels, banks will be unable to expand their loan portfolios by more than 15-20% a year.

At the same time, existing capital buffers remain sufficient to safeguard the banking sector's resilience even amid heightened wartime risks and a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions.

The regulator also noted that banks posted UAH 126.5 billion in net profit in 2025, while accrued profit tax totaled UAH 84.8 billion.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's parliament has passed legislation extending the 50% profit tax rate for banks through 2027.

Photo: NBU