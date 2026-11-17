Senior Policy Analyst, The Dais public policy think tank, Toronto Metropolitan University

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I research how Big Tech companies shape public education. My PhD examined how Google enters K-12 schools and how its products become part of the everyday infrastructure of school life. I came to this research after a decade working in software, EdTech, and teaching. I also work on phone-free schools, studying how schools and governments can respond to the impact of smartphones and social media on students.

2024–present Senior Policy Analyst, The Dais, Toronto Metropolitan University



2026 Western University, PhD, Education Studies 2018 Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Master of Arts Elementary Education

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