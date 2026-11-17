Research Associate for the Center for Regional Agriculture, Food, and Transformation, Chatham University

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Kirsten Chervenak is a writer, researcher, and food systems professional. She holds an M.A. in Food Studies from Chatham University. Her research centers the history and culture of food and connections to identity formation. Her work can be found in the Oxford American, Table Magazine, and The Takeout. Her master's thesis centered recipes found in scrapbooks created by the Pack Horse Librarians of eastern Kentucky from 1936-1942 and their role in information sharing and identity formation for women in the Appalachian Mountains. She is co-creator and co-author of the zine In Season, connecting historical context to contemporary regional food systems work.

–present Research Associate for the Center for Regional Agriculture, Food, and Transformation, Chatham University

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