MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The following is a statement by Douglas Parnell, Leader of the People's Democratic Movement, Turks and Caicos Islands:

“ On behalf of the People's Democratic Movement, I congratulate Jas Walkin and Andy Missick on offering themselves for election as president of the Civil Service Association (CSA). Both men have stepped forward to serve their colleagues, and I wish them well in tomorrow's election.

“ Our civil servants keep the country running. They serve the public across our islands and see firsthand where services are working and where they can improve. They deserve a strong, active and independent Association that listens to them, represents their interests and brings their concerns directly to those who make decisions.

“ A vibrant CSA stays engaged with its members throughout the year. It brings their voices into discussions about pay and pensions, health coverage, working conditions and fair opportunities for promotion. It also gives civil servants a way to propose practical improvements based on what they see in their departments every day.

“ I welcome the deputy governor's engagement with the outgoing executive and both presidential candidates. I hope that dialogue continues regularly after the election, with clear follow-up on the issues members raise. I also thank outgoing president Demarco Williams, general secretary Nelene Swann and the wider executive for their service to the Association.

“I encourage every eligible member to vote on Wednesday, 18 November. Whoever is elected will have an important responsibility to represent civil servants across every island and at every level of the public service. The PDM looks forward to hearing from the incoming executive about its priorities and the concerns of its members. “