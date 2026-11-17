MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica – When a hurricane damages a subsea cable or knocks out a network, the impact goes well beyond dropped calls. Payments stall, hospitals lose access to records, and emergency teams struggle to coordinate. This week in Port of Spain, a new generation of Caribbean professionals is tackling a question that matters to every island in the region: how do we stay connected when it counts most?

Among them is a strong contingent from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), which is participating in the 2026 Global Digital Infrastructure (GDI) Resilience in the Caribbean Fellowship In-Person Training and Regional Summit, taking place from November 17–19, 2026.

The timing is pointed. Just days before the Summit, a global outage of Microsoft 365 services left governments, banks, schools and businesses in more than 70 countries, including across the Caribbean, without access to email and collaboration tools. For a region that relies heavily on systems hosted and managed overseas, it was a reminder that digital resilience is no longer a technical concern but an economic and public-service priority.

Organised through the University of California, Berkeley's Global Digital Infrastructure Certificate initiative, in collaboration with the SubOptic Foundation, the three-day event brings together emerging and established professionals from across the Caribbean and Central America to strengthen regional expertise in critical digital infrastructure, resilience planning and connectivity.

The gathering marks the culmination of a multi-stage Fellowship combining online academic training, collaborative learning, mentorship and practical project development. Participating Fellows are refining their proposals, engaging with technical experts, developing implementation strategies and presenting solutions to digital infrastructure challenges across the region.

The UWI has played a significant role in the 2026 Fellowship, with approximately half of the selected Caribbean cohort directly affiliated with the University. The early stages included more than 16 current members of the UWI community. Among them are 10 undergraduate students, three postgraduate students and three faculty and staff members, as well as at least four UWI alumni.

This representation followed an awareness drive led by The UWI's Office of Global Affairs, including a multi-campus visit by representatives of UC Berkeley and the SubOptic Foundation, and a hybrid regional information session livestreamed on UWItv that attracted more than 100 participants from across the University and the wider Caribbean.

Since May, Fellows have worked in cross-country teams on proposals addressing Caribbean resilience challenges, including hurricane exposure, limited network redundancy, high connectivity costs and dependence on international networks. Their work forms the foundation for three initiatives - a regional resilience dashboard, community workshops and a digital infrastructure education programme - which Fellows are developing further this week through collaborative workshops, expert mentoring and technical visits.

The programme culminates on Thursday, November 19, with the Global Digital Infrastructure Resilience in the Caribbean Summit at the Courtyard by Marriott, Port of Spain. The Summit brings Fellows together with leaders from academia, government and industry for project presentations, an industry networking lunch, a regional leadership roundtable and an awards ceremony recognising participants' accomplishments.