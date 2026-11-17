MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Over the past year and a half, Canada's government has recalibrated our relationship with China – strategically, pragmatically, and decisively. Last January, the prime minister, Mark Carney, and the president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, launched a new Canada-China strategic partnership to stabilise trade, build out clean energy industries, and better connect our peoples. Under the partnership, Canada and China have strengthened economic and financial cooperation, expanded cultural exchanges, and reduced tariffs on Canadian exports of canola seed and meal, peas, crab, and lobster. To date, Canada has restored market access for more than 90 percent of trade previously subject to tariff action – nearly $7.5 billion worth of Canadian exports.

To build on that success, prime minister Carney today met with president Xi in Shenzhen, China. The leaders agreed on new measures that will further expand trade between their two countries.

Canada and China are announcing:



An extension and expansion of the Preliminary Joint Arrangement on Addressing Bilateral Economic and Trade Issues between Canada and China. This will further improve access to the Chinese market for Canada's farmers and seafood harvesters and provide additional tariff relief for approximately $400 million in Canadian exports, including $116 million in exports of frozen pork cuts and $285 million in fish and seafood exports, covering certain frozen cold-water shrimp and prawns, including Pacific spot prawn; certain molluscs, including geoduck; sea cucumber; and Greenland halibut.



The expansion builds on the two-year extension of tariff relief for Canadian exports of canola meal, peas, lobster, and crab announced earlier this month. In exchange, Canada has agreed to extend by two years existing remission measures for certain Chinese steel and aluminium products that are currently set to expire at the end of 2026, and to expand remissions coverage to an additional 32 steel and aluminium tariff items for which Canadian supply is insufficient or unavailable.

To create more opportunities for investment, education, and exchanges between our countries, Prime Minister Carney announced:



The endorsement of Joint Outcomes from the 2nd Canada-China Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue to strengthen bilateral economic, trade, and financial relations, including through practical cooperation between financial and macroeconomic, regulatory, and monetary authorities from both countries.

A new major trade mission to China in 2027 to connect Canadian businesses with key Chinese industry leaders.

A Canada-China Year of e-Commerce in 2027 – a practical initiative that will help Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises compete, diversify, and grow via Chinese e-commerce platforms.

A Canadian contribution of $850,000 for scholarships under the Canada Learning Initiative in China to enable 850 Canadian students to study at Chinese universities. A Canadian contribution of $8 million to the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development to mobilise international expertise on environmental issues, including from Canadian researchers, and make science-based recommendations to policymakers.

The expanded partnership between Canada and China is also at play in the private sector. During the visit, Prime Minister Carney and President Xi welcomed the following agreements and investments from businesses:



New air routes between Canada and China, with Air Canada launching new flights from Vancouver to Guangzhou in May 2027 and Chinese airlines also increasing flights.

Over $15 million worth of commercial agreements signed by five Canadian companies from the arts and culture sector.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a Canada-China CEO Roundtable. Co-chaired by the Canada-China Business Council and the Bank of China, this initiative will provide a forum for enhanced business-to-business exchanges between the two countries. A MOU between the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) and the Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) to develop an undergraduate dual-degree program combining uOttawa's expertise in international studies and modern languages with SISU's research strengths in French studies and diplomacy.

The leaders also discussed the positive outcomes of recent dialogues between Canada and China to increase border and customs cooperation against narcotics threats, and to enhance collaboration on oil and gas, renewable energy, and nuclear with key industry leaders from the energy sector.

As the world's second-largest economy and a country of more than 1.4 billion people, China plays a central role in Canada's engagement in the Indo-Pacific. Across Canada, hundreds of thousands of jobs are supported by trade with China – from farmers in the Prairies to manufacturers in Ontario and Québec and fish harvesters in Atlantic Canada and British Columbia. Our trade with China generates over $30 billion in revenues and adds $6.9 billion to Canada's GDP. By expanding Canada's access to one of the world's largest markets, we are opening new avenues for commercial, scientific, and cultural collaboration, and strengthening the ties between our peoples.

In Shenzhen, prime minister Carney will represent Canada at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting to further deepen our partnerships across the region.