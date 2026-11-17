MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the world's first battery-powered self-unloading bulk carrier owned and operated by the CSL Group (CSL), was named Bulk Ship of the Year at the 2026 International Bulk Journal (IBJ) Awards, which was held in Ghent, Belgium on November 16. The award recognizes outstanding achievement in vessel design, innovation, operational performance and contribution to advancing the global bulk shipping industry.

Developed in partnership with Adbri and delivered earlier this year, the purpose-built 11,000 DWT limestone carrier represents a major advancement in sustainable bulk shipping.

Combining CSL's industry-leading self-unloading technology with advanced hybrid-electric propulsion, Yampu is expected to reduce diesel consumption by 25% and Scope 1 emissions by 40% compared to the vessel it replaced.

“This award reflects the innovation, collaboration and commitment to decarbonization that brought MV Yampu to life,” said Louis Martel, President and CEO of CSL.“We are honoured to see the industry recognize this pioneering vessel and the role it will play in shaping a more sustainable future for marine transportation.”

A special congratulations to the many teams, suppliers and partners who helped bring this groundbreaking vessel to life, including EMS-Tech, which also received the IBJ Award for Best Ship Loading/Unloading System for the innovative self-unloading system developed for MV Yampu.

These recognitions reflect the collaboration and technical expertise behind a vessel that is helping set new standards for sustainable bulk shipping.

Owned and operated by CSL and crewed by Australian seafarers, MV Yampu supports Adbri's integrated limestone supply chain in South Australia, delivering greater efficiency, reliability and sustainability. The vessel is expected to eventually operate fully on electric power, reducing emissions by more than 90%.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

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Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at