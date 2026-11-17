The investigation concerns whether VinFast and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 19, 2026, VinFast announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, VinFast disclosed that its quarterly operating loss had more than doubled year-over-year, increasing to $1.16 billion from $388 million. The Company's gross profit margin also fell to negative 62.8% compared to negative 21.8% in the prior year's period, driven by steep, persistent production overruns and inefficient global retail scaling.

On this news, VinFast's stock price fell $0.22 per share, or 7.05%, to close at $2.90 per share on October 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980