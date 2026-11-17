Seasonal offers bring affordable family entertainment to participating Five Star Parks from November 16 through January 14

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five Star Parks & Attractions is making it easier for families to find fun during the holiday season and winter break with its Winter FUNpass, a limited-time offer providing three hours of unlimited rides and attractions starting at $19.95. The pass is available November 16, 2026, through January 14, 2027, at participating locations.The best price is available to early arrivals. Guests who arrive before noon can purchase a Winter FUNpass for $19.95 any day of the week, including weekends. For arrivals at noon or later, the pass costs $24.95 Monday through Thursday and $29.95 Friday through Sunday. The three-hour period begins when the pass is activated.“Families should have more ways to enjoy time together without stretching their budgets,” said Natalie Johnson, VP of Marketing at Five Star Parks & Attractions.“Winter FUNpass gives guests three hours to enjoy rides and attractions at a price that makes a spontaneous outing or a winter-break activity easier to plan.”Guests can purchase Winter FUNpass online or at participating parks.Holiday Bonus Included with Play CardsFrom November 16th through December 31st, guests purchasing Play Cards at participating locations will receive additional Holiday Bonus Play to use between January 1 through March 1, 2027. Guests who purchase a $25 Play Card receive $5 in Holiday Bonus Play; a $50 Play Card comes with $15 in bonus play; and a $100 Play Card comes with $40 in bonus play. The bonus is available with Play Cards purchased online and on-park at the welcome desk.Extended Hours and Holiday DrinksAll parks will also offer extended holiday-break hours, with doors opening as early at 10 a.m. Select locations will feature limited-time holiday drinks as part of the seasonal experience. Guests should check their local park's website for specific dates, hours, available drinks, and other seasonal offerings.For more information about Winter FUNpass, Holiday Play Card Bonus, and participating locations, visit .About Five Star Parks & AttractionsFive Star Parks & Attractions is a family entertainment operator with parks under the Scene75, Malibu Jack's, Craig's Cruisers, Fun Land and Celebration Station brands, as well as attractions in Branson, Missouri, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Its parks offer all-ages entertainment, including arcades, go-karts, bowling, laser tag, ropes courses, mini golf, water attractions, and dining, giving families, groups and birthday parties a place to spend time together.

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Winter FUNpass Launches With Three Hours of Unlimited Play Starting at $19.95 News Provided By WE Thrive Marketing November 17, 2026, 23:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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