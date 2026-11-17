United States service member deployed receiving candy care package

Photo of United States solder giving candy to kids

Airgroup

Local schools, patients, and families rally to send 4,908.32 pounds of sweetness overseas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chenin Orthodontic Group is proud to announce that this year's Halloween Candy Buy Back for our troops was a tremendous success. Thanks to the generosity of patients, local schools, families, teachers, and community members, the event collected 4,908.32 pounds of candy."We are so grateful to everyone who participated and helped make this year's event possible," said Dr. David Chenin. "Our Candy Buy Back is about more than collecting leftover Halloween candy. It's a chance to give back, bring our community together, and send a little sweetness to our troops. We love that the event wraps up right around Veterans Day, which makes it extra special for us."Why a Candy Buy Back?The Candy Buy Back gives families a meaningful way to turn leftover Halloween candy into a gesture of appreciation for service members. With the event concluding just around Veterans Day each year, it becomes a timely way for the community to honor those who serve. To learn more about why this tradition is so special, view our Instagram post.Top 5 Participating SchoolsTwitchell ES: 1,000.2 lbsSmalley ES: 728.3 lbsStaton ES: 355.2 lbsVanderburg ES: 334.4 lbsWallin ES: 274.8 lbsTwitchell ES and Smalley ES deserve special congratulations. Together, they collected approximately 1,728 pounds of candy, roughly 35% of the grand total.Chenin Orthodontic Group also thanks the other participating schools: Hannah Marie Brown ES, Selma Bartlett ES, Ellis ES, Green Valley Lutheran School, Treem ES, Glen Taylor ES, Lamping ES, Nate Mack ES, Richard Bryan ES, and Doris French ES.All of the candy was donated to Troopathon ( ) who makes care packages to deliver the candy to the deployed troops. A special thank you to Airgroup ( ) for providing the transportation and logistical services to deliver the candy to Troopathon.About Chenin Orthodontic GroupFounded in 1978, Chenin Orthodontic Group provides orthodontic care to families throughout the Las Vegas and Henderson area. The practice is a Blue Sapphire Level Invisalign Provider, giving Chenin Orthodontic Group the top level ranking with more experience using Invisalign than 99% of all practices in the world.

Sarah Taylor

Chenin Orthodontic Group

+1 702-735-1010

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Chenin Orthodontic Group's Halloween Candy Buy Back Collects Nearly 2.5 Tons of Candy for Our Troops News Provided By Intersect Services November 17, 2026, 23:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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