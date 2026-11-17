The Window & Door Store brings Infinity by Marvin fiberglass replacement windows and local installation expertise to Southern Nevada homeowners.

As a preferred Infinity by Marvin partner, the Las Vegas company pairs fiberglass replacement windows with its own consultation, installation and local service.

- Eric Radcliffe

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Window & Door Store, a Las Vegas replacement window and door company with more than 25 years of experience serving Southern Nevada, is a preferred partner of Infinity by Marvin. Through the partnership, homeowners in Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin and surrounding communities can choose fiberglass replacement windows and patio doors, backed by The Window & Door Store's in-home consultations, factory-certified installation and local support.

Installation Held to a Higher Standard

A replacement window only performs as well as its installation. In Las Vegas heat, poor sealing or a frame set out of square can undo the benefits of even the best fiberglass window. The Window & Door Store measures every opening in person and uses factory-certified installers, held to one simple standard: install every window as if it were going into your grandmother's home.

“Our job is to put the right window in the right home and install it the way we would in our own family's house. Infinity by Marvin meets that standard. Its fiberglass holds up to Las Vegas heat and sun, and offering it means homeowners who want fiberglass get a product we trust, installed and serviced by our own team,” said Eric Radcliffe, Owner of The Window & Door Store.

Why The Window & Door Store Recommends Fiberglass

Long summers, strong sun and wide day-to-night temperature swings put steady stress on window frames across the Las Vegas Valley. For many homes, The Window & Door Store recommends fiberglass, which resists warping, fading and cracking in this climate. Homeowners can see the full range of Infinity by Marvin windows and patio doors in the company's showroom, including double hung, casement, glider, bay and bow windows, specialty shapes, and sliding, French and bi-fold patio doors.

What Every Customer Can Expect

- A free in-home consultation, measurement and energy inspection

- Most projects completed in one day

- Financing options for qualified homeowners

- An installation warranty from The Window & Door Store, in addition to the manufacturer's product warranty

The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday visits available by appointment. Homeowners can schedule a consultation by calling 702-268-2225.

About The Window & Door Store

The Window & Door Store helps homeowners throughout Southern Nevada upgrade their homes with replacement windows and doors. Founded by owner Eric Radcliffe, the company draws on more than 25 years of industry experience and has completed more than 2,000 projects for over 1,500 homeowners. It serves Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Pahrump and surrounding communities from its showroom at 4444 W Russell Rd. Suite D, Las Vegas, NV 89118.

Lou Lobel

The Window & Door Store

+1 702-268-2225

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The Window & Door Store Brings Infinity by Marvin Fiberglass Windows to Southern Nevada Homeowners News Provided By FOMO November 17, 2026, 23:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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