Caroline Sheu, Co-Founder of NextGen Advising

The Jan. 6 virtual intensive, "How to Build a Personal Brand," covers professional storytelling, resumes and LinkedIn profiles for college students.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NextGen Advising, a career coaching firm for college students and early-career professionals, will host "How to Build a Personal Brand," a three-hour virtual workshop for college students on January 6, during winter break, to help them prepare for summer internship recruiting. The workshop will cover how to tell a cohesive, compelling professional story that supports a student's career goal, along with hands-on help overhauling resumes and improving LinkedIn profiles.Professional storytelling is central to the coaching approach of NextGen Advising co-founder Caroline Sheu, who spent more than 25 years in senior marketing and brand leadership roles. Her coaching focuses on helping students understand their interests and strengths, translating that into potential careers, and then communicating relevant experiences through a credible and compelling personal brand.The workshop follows research announced October 21, 2026, by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). In its State of Career Readiness study, conducted with Suitable and Career Launch, students at 57 colleges and universities gave career and self-development, the skills tied to seeking out and navigating growth opportunities, the lowest average self-assessment scores of the seven career readiness competencies assessed: 2.44 out of 4 for first-year students and 2.62 out of 4 for fourth- and fifth-year students, on a scale running from awareness to advanced application. The study aggregated self-reported ratings from more than 13,300 first-year students and more than 3,800 fourth- and fifth-year bachelor's degree students, collected between August 2024 and February 2026. The two groups were separate cohorts rather than the same students measured over time, and NACE notes the sample leans toward large research universities.In Sheu's view, the findings highlight the importance of career direction: students need to identify the skills they want to develop and understand how their experiences relate to their professional goals. This also matters during recruitment. In NACE's separate Job Outlook 2026 employer survey, 70% of responding employers reported using skills-based hiring for entry-level positions, emphasizing the importance of demonstrating relevant skills through concrete experiences.Sheu's own career path illustrates the challenge of choosing a direction. After completing a joint J.D./M.B.A. at the University of Chicago, she explored corporate law, investment banking, business development, and product management before settling on marketing, which combined analytical thinking, commercial acumen, customer focus, and the creative storytelling she was seeking. That experience informs her work with students who have strong credentials but remain uncertain about which career direction to pursue.Her perspective as a hiring manager comes from senior marketing and executive roles at companies including Google, Disney, Gap, and Adobe, where she led teams of more than 100 employees and hired, mentored, and directly managed hundreds of young professionals.Her coaching often begins with career exploration rather than pure search tactics. She works with clients to review their interests, strengths, personality, values, coursework, and related activities to identify potential career paths, then build a plan around their chosen direction. She sees personal branding for college students as more than a polished LinkedIn headline or resume: it is a clear, consistent story about the skills a candidate offers and the specific experiences that support them, carried across the resume, LinkedIn profile, outreach, networking, and interviews, and framed for what a particular employer values."Students often build more capability in college than they can yet explain, and the missing pieces are usually clear direction and a comprehensive plan," said Caroline Sheu, co-founder of NextGen Advising. "Once a student understands their strengths and decides where to apply them, each class project, internship, or leadership role becomes evidence for a specific next step that leads to a final destination. That is the foundation of a strong story and a credible personal brand."The workshop will be held online on Wednesday, January 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PST, and will be led by Sheu. Registration is required; students can email... for details and to register.NextGen Advising provides career coaching and preparation rather than placement services and does not supply internships or jobs or guarantee interviews or offers.NextGen Advising ( ) is a career coaching firm for college students and early-career professionals. The firm works with clients on career exploration and planning, networking, storytelling, and interviewing skills, and preparation for internships, first full-time jobs, and early career advancement across fields including finance, consulting, technology, biotech, entertainment, and the nonprofit sector. It was co-founded by Caroline Sheu, a marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience, and Rachel Blankstein, who has more than 15 years of experience coaching students.

Media Relations

NextGen Advising

6507708753

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NextGen Advising Announces Winter Break Personal Branding Workshop Ahead of Summer Internship Recruiting News Provided By Elevated Audience November 17, 2026, 23:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.