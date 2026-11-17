A sample of the quality health and wellness products available at iHerb.

As value-minded shoppers prioritize wellness this holiday season, Daily Deals, gift guides, beauty bundles and eGift cards make holiday shopping easier

- Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue OfficerIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iHerb, a leading global eCommerce retailer of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced the launch of its Black Friday Sale, beginning tomorrow through Dec. 2. Shoppers can save up to 30% on 20,000 leading health and wellness products at iHerb and Vitacost and receive free shipping with any order of $25 or more.The sale arrives as U.S. consumers head into the holiday season with an eye on value. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday retail sales are forecast to rise 4.2% year over year to $1.013 trillion in 2026. Wellness is holding its ground even with tight budgets: CivicScience data found that health and wellness, among categories studied, was the only one where more consumers planned to increase spending in 2026 than to cut back.New categories and brands will go on sale each day as part of the Daily Deals, with deep, tiered discounts on health and wellness best-sellers throughout the two-week event.“Shoppers are telling us they want great value, but they aren't willing to compromise on their health and wellbeing or on thoughtful gifts for the people they care about,” said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer of iHerb and Vitacost.“This Black Friday, we're making it easy to stock up on everyday essentials, discover new favorites and find the right gift for everyone on the list, with savings that stretch across two full weeks.”Make Gifting Easy with the Holiday Gift GuideTo take the guesswork out of gift giving, iHerb has curated a Holiday Gift Guide with recommendations organized by budget, category, recipient (including gifts for him and for her) and more. Whether shoppers are looking for a thoughtful stocking stuffer or a splurge-worthy present, the guide helps them quickly find ideas that fit the person and the price point.Beauty Gifting BundlesBeauty is one of the most popular gift categories of the season. To make gift-giving easier, iHerb has introduced gifting bundles that showcase complementary products from season-ready skincare to a hair care trio to personal care indulgences. Each bundle showcases items that work together in a comprehensive beauty routine, and when purchased together, make for a compelling gift. The bundles make it easier to discover and buy the gift of self-care, whether for a loved one or for yourself.Stocking Stuffer: The“Unwrap Your Glow” K-Beauty BagFor stocking stuffers, iHerb is offering an exclusive“Unwrap Your Glow” Korean Beauty bag, a curated collection of eight K-Beauty favorites designed to hydrate, soothe and enhance your natural glow. Priced at under $50, half off of the standard retail price, the iHerb Exclusive Unwrap Your Glow Beauty Bag is available while supplies last.The Gift of Choice with eGift CardsFor last-minute shoppers or hard-to-buy-for recipients, iHerb eGift Cards can be used to purchase anything in iHerb's online catalog. Senders can add a personalized message and schedule delivery for the perfect moment, whether that's Christmas morning or a birthday later in the year. iHerb eGift Cards never expire, giving recipients long-lasting value and the freedom to choose what's right for them.Shop with ConfidenceBacking every purchase is iHerb's Quality Promise, a pledge that includes a guarantee of authentic and trusted brands, so shoppers can feel confident that what they are giving, or treating themselves to, is the real thing.Global AvailabilityiHerb's Black Friday sale is being held worldwide, with promotional offers varying by country and region. Customers can visit iHerb for details on discounts available in their location. Watch the newest Black Friday advertisement being featured across multiple digital media platforms for US audiences by clicking here.

Daphne Avila

iHerb, LLC

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

iHerb's Black Friday promotional ad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

iHerb and Vitacost Kick Off Black Friday Savings with Up to 30% Off Health and Wellness Products News Provided By iHerb, LLC November 17, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.