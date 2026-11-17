MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie has a slightly different opinion about women's attraction. The actor feels "women don't like older men".

The 48-year-old actor has shared that he is looking for love but has said that dating is "hard". He recently appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', where he said, "You know, I'm an older man and I feel like being an older man, women don't like older men”.

Despite his success in the movie business, the actor feels it'll be hard for him to find an ideal partner as he approaches 50.

The Hollywood star doubled down on his earlier assertion, observing that women would prefer to find a "younger, fruitful" guy.

The actor said, "It's hard as an older man. Women don't like older men. They like younger, fruitful men”.

The actor, who is an established name in the business, had his share of humble beginnings. He began his film career with a role in the 2002 drama '8 Mile', starring Eminem. He earned critical recognition for his performances in 'Brother to Brother' and the Oscar-winning war drama 'The Hurt Locker'. He subsequently portrayed rapper Tupac Shakur in 'Notorious' and appeared in films such as 'Real Steel', 'Pain & Gain' and 'Detroit'.

His popularity soared after he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson, his alter-ego Falcon, in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'. Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', he inherited Captain America's shield and headlined 'Captain America: Brave New World', becoming the franchise's leading superhero. He also stars in the series 'Twisted Metal' and is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel juggernaut 'Avengers: Doomsday'. The film is set to release on December 18, 2026.