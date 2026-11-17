MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHREVEPORT, La., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fernweh Group LLC (“Fernweh”), an engaged investor in and operator of industrial businesses, announced today that it has acquired Resource Energy Equipment ("REE"), a leading provider of specialized equipment, manufacturing, refurbishment, rental, and field services to the energy industry.

Headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, REE serves customers across North America with solutions supporting hydraulic fracturing, gas compression, gas cooling, drilling, and related energy applications. Since its founding in 2017, the company has built a reputation for high-quality equipment, technical expertise, and responsive service while expanding its capabilities across manufacturing, rental, and field service.

"REE represents the type of business we seek to partner with: a company with outstanding customer relationships, specialized capabilities, a strong management team, and significant growth opportunities," said Siddarth Madhav, Managing Partner, Fernweh.

Fernweh plans to support continued investment and growth while preserving the entrepreneurial culture and customer-focused approach that have contributed to REE's success.

"We are excited to partner with Fernweh as we continue building REE into the market leading packaging and rental business for the power industry," said T.J. Marshall, President and GM, REE. "Their long-term investment philosophy, operational experience, and commitment to growth make them an outstanding partner for our employees, customers, and business."

Bobby Webb Jr., a current investor in REE will retain ownership in the business post-closing as“the combination of Fernweh's expertise with REE's strong foundation will support an accelerated transformation and growth period for the business.”

Chaffe & Associates served as financial advisor to REE in connection with the transaction.“Fernweh has a sharp eye for identifying key industrial operators and REE is a prime example of a fundamentally strong business executing at the top of its peer group,” said Whit Slocum, Managing Director, Chaffe & Associates.

The acquisition expands Fernweh's industrial portfolio and presence in energy infrastructure markets.

About Fernweh Group

Fernweh Group focuses on the industrial and industrial technology sector, combining capital, expertise, and operational insight to drive transformation. The firm's flexible model tailors strategies to each company's needs and lifecycle stage, creating diverse opportunities. Leveraging its network and industry relationships, Fernweh invests to unlock value and deliver lasting results.

About Resource Energy Equipment

Resource Energy Equipment is a Louisiana-based provider of packaging, rental, refurbishment, remanufacturing, and field services supporting the oil, natural gas and power industry. The company serves customers throughout North America with solutions supporting hydraulic fracturing, drilling, compression, gas cooling, water transfer and other related energy applications.

About Chaffe & Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1982, Chaffe & Associates provides specialized investment banking and valuation services to sponsors, founder-led and family-owned businesses, and publicly traded companies across a broad range of industries. The firm combines transactional advisory and valuation expertise with a client-first approach. For more information, visit chaffe-associates.com.

CONTACT: Stephen Sonenshine...