The investigation concerns whether Artiva and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 27, 2026, Artiva announced that it is discontinuing further development of AlloNK® (AB-101), its lead allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate being evaluated for rheumatoid arthritis and other B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Artiva disclosed that the decision followed a review of updated longer-term clinical data, which revealed that the durability of clinical responses did not meet expectations, alongside recent Grade 5 (fatal) safety events involving the deaths of two patients in its clinical studies. In connection with halting its lead program, Artiva announced it is implementing a massive workforce reduction of approximately 94% and exploring strategic alternatives that may include a merger, asset sale, or complete dissolution and liquidation.

On this news, Artiva's stock price fell $1.89 per share, or 30.68%, to close at $4.27 per share on October 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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