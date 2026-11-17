MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Webull Corporation (“Webull” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BULL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Webull and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 07, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Webull securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On October 7, 2026, CNBC reported that the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party of the U.S. House of Representatives (the“Select Committee”) had found a“profound gap” between Webull's presentation of itself as an American company and its actual control and operations. According to the report, the Select Committee found that“Webull's ownership architecture, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, corporate financing, and compliance frameworks are tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China.” The Select Committee also reportedly found that Webull initially told the Select Committee that it had no offices or employees in China, while Webull's mainland China subsidiary in fact employed approximately 863 employees, or 62% of Webull's global workforce.

On this news, the price of Webull stock fell 19%.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980