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Apopka residents voted the family-owned tire and auto repair shop First Place in the 2026 Best of Apopka Reader's Choice Awards, repeating its 2025 win.

- Leon Hockett, Owner, Freedom Tire & AutomotiveAPOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apopka residents have voted Freedom Tire & Automotive First Place for Automotive Services in the 2026 Best of Apopka Reader's Choice Awards. The Apopka Chief announced the results in its Nov. 6 edition. The family-owned shop also won First Place in the category in 2025, the year the awards came back after a four-year break.“Winning once was an honor. Hearing it from our neighbors two years in a row means even more,” said Leon Hockett, owner of Freedom Tire & Automotive.“Our goal hasn't changed: honest, quality work for every driver who comes through our doors.”Freedom Tire & Automotive handles tires and auto repair under one roof, so customers don't need a second shop. Services include tire sales, installation and repair; brakes; engine and transmission work; A/C repair; check engine light diagnostics; oil changes and scheduled maintenance; wheel alignment; lift and leveling kits for trucks and Jeeps; RV and motorhome repair; and fleet maintenance. The ASE-certified team brings more than 50 years of combined experience in the tire and automotive industry.The shop is a Bridgestone-affiliated retailer and a member of the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce. It serves drivers across Central Florida, including Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Zellwood and Wekiwa Springs.About Freedom Tire & AutomotiveFreedom Tire & Automotive is a family-owned, full-service tire and auto repair shop in Apopka, Florida. The shop is built on one principle: the customer always comes first.1440 E. Semoran Blvd., Suite 101-102, Apopka, FL 32703 · (407) 886-0031 · freedomtireandautomotive

Leon Hockett

Freedom Tire & Automotive

+1 407-886-0031

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Freedom Tire & Automotive Voted Best of Apopka for Automotive Services Again News Provided By Freedom Tire & Automotive Inc November 17, 2026, 23:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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