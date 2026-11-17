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An emotionally compelling cross-cultural drama explores a mother's race to save her daughter-and the courage to choose love over tradition.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author and screenwriter Gita Audhya announces the completion of her feature film screenplay, All Those Tears We Can't See, a powerful, emotionally charged drama exploring the complexities of immigration, family relationships, cultural identity, forbidden love, and intergenerational forgiveness.Inspired in part by the immigrant experience and the sacrifices associated with pursuing the American Dream, All Those Tears We Can't See brings a deeply personal and universal story to the screen. At its heart is a mother-daughter relationship challenged by conflicting cultural expectations, painful family history, and a life-threatening crisis that forces a family to reconsider the meaning of love and acceptance.The story follows Samantha Bose, a successful Bengali immigrant and radiologist living in Los Angeles, whose devotion to preserving her cultural heritage has become an increasingly restrictive force in her daughter Monica's life. When eighteen-year-old Monica disappears after her mother rejects her relationship with an American boyfriend, Samantha's world is shattered. Her search takes her back to India, where she encounters bureaucratic indifference, unexpected dangers, and a rapidly changing homeland that no longer resembles the country she left behind.As Samantha desperately searches for her daughter through Kolkata and Mumbai, a painful family secret resurfaces through a letter from her late cousin Priya. The discovery forces Samantha to confront a devastating truth: the same rigid beliefs she once defended may have contributed to a tragedy in her family and now threaten to destroy her relationship with Monica.Meanwhile, Monica's journey through India exposes her to the country's spiritual richness, social complexities, and harsh realities. When her pursuit of truth as a young journalist places her in grave danger, the family's search becomes a race against time. Ultimately, Samantha must make the most difficult choice of her life: preserve the traditions she has spent decades protecting or embrace the daughter she has fought so hard to control.“To save her daughter, she must bend the faith that broke her.”This tagline captures the emotional heart of a story that transcends cultural boundaries. Through compelling characters and an international backdrop, Audhya explores the invisible emotional wounds carried by immigrants and their children-the sacrifices, fears, unspoken grief, and expectations that often remain hidden beneath outward appearances.The screenplay also examines the possibility of bringing Eastern and Western values together without requiring either generation to abandon its identity. It asks an important question: Can a family preserve its cultural heritage while allowing the next generation the freedom to choose its own path?A STORY WITH UNIVERSAL RESONANCEAll Those Tears We Can't See is more than a story about a missing daughter. It is a compelling exploration of the immigrant experience, the changing meaning of home, the pressures placed on women across generations, and the healing power of forgiveness.Audhya's narrative combines the emotional intimacy of a family drama with the urgency and suspense of an international search. Its movement between Los Angeles, Kolkata, and Mumbai provides a cinematic landscape in which personal conflict intersects with broader questions of identity, social responsibility, spirituality, and belonging.The screenplay's conclusion offers a poignant vision of reconciliation, as a family once divided by cultural expectations finds a new understanding of unity and unconditional love.ABOUT THE WRITERGita Audhya is an India-born American award-winning author and screenwriter whose literary work explores love, spirituality, happiness, cultural identity, and the human experience.Her book All Those Tears We Can't See achieved No. 1 bestseller recognition on the Amazon chart and was recognized by reviewer C.S. Holmes as literary fiction. Her literary accomplishments include multiple awards, including Amor, Four Seasons, and the Cut to Black Prize.Audhya has also received recognition from literary reviewers and readers, appeared in Digital Journal and American Journal, and received an invitation from the American Library Association for a book presentation. Her books have reached readers through bookstores and online platforms, including Hudson Booksellers.Her transition into screenwriting reflects her ambition to bring meaningful, emotionally resonant stories to a wider audience. Her screenplay projects include In Pursuit of Love, Spirituality, and Happiness, All Those Tears We Can't See, and Beyond the Flame: My 9/11 Firefighter Hero.Her work with Call Sheet Media has provided opportunities for professional script development and industry guidance. Audhya was selected as a Tier Two mentee following earlier recognition of her screenplay work, including Recommend ratings from professional Hollywood script consultants Nolan Morgenstern and David Smith.With the completion of All Those Tears We Can't See, Audhya takes another significant step toward bringing her storytelling vision to the screen.“I believe stories have the power to bring people together. The differences between cultures and generations should not become barriers to love and understanding. Through this story, I hope audiences will recognize the tears that often go unseen in immigrant families and discover that acceptance is not a loss of identity-it is an expression of love.”- Gita AudhyaPROJECT INFORMATIONTitle: All Those Tears We Can't SeeWriter: Gita AudhyaFormat: Feature Film ScreenplayGenre: Drama / Cross-Cultural Family ThrillerSetting: Los Angeles, Kolkata, and MumbaiStatus: Screenplay CompletedTagline: To save her daughter, she must bend the faith that broke her.MEDIA AND PRESS INQUIRIESFor additional information, interviews, or media inquiries:Gita AudhyaWebsite:

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Award-Winning Author and Screenwriter Gita Audhya Completes Feature Film Screenplay 'All Those Tears We Can't See' News Provided By Call Sheet Media LLC November 17, 2026, 23:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry



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