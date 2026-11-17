The investigation concerns whether Smurfit Westrock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 28, 2026, Smurfit Westrock announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, missing consensus estimates on both top and bottom lines. The Company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, falling well short of the analyst estimate of $0.60 per share. Revenue of $8.16 billion also fell short of the $8.32 billion surveyed forecast. Management lowered its full-year guidance, revealing that the Company's core operational performance was being heavily masked by an“unprecedented wave” of cost inflation. The Company said that it expects to absorb a $700 million year-over-year cost headwind from freight and energy alone for the full year 2026, materially above its prior expectations.

On this news, Smurfit Westrock's stock price fell $2.21 per share, or 5.2%, to close at $40.33 per share on October 28, 2026.

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980