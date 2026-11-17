The investigation concerns whether Greenland Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 28, 2026, Fugazi Research published a short report on Greenland Energy titled“GLND: Billions of Barrels on Paper, Zero From a Well”. The report described Greenland Energy stock as“uninvestable at any price above zero,” alleging that the exploration-stage company had raised approximately $70 million from public markets despite possessing zero revenue, zero production, and no proven oil or natural gas reserves. The report also alleged that the Company's widely publicized“13 billion gross barrels” estimate was merely a highly speculative prospective resource figure mapping undiscovered accumulations across 58 separate prospects.

Following publication of the Fugazi Research report, Greenland Energy's stock price fell $0.68 per share, or 12.27%, to close at $4.86 per share on September 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980