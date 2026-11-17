

Despite almost unanimous support for the Simplification by unitholders casting votes, more voter participation is required to achieve the approval threshold of at least two-thirds of all outstanding units to support the Simplification

The deadline for registered unitholders to cast their votes by proxy is 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 25, 2026 Unitholders who have questions or need assistance voting their units should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by email at..., or by texting "INFO" to or calling, 1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (outside North America).



BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (“BEP”) (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN) today reminds all unitholders to vote on our proposed corporate structure simplification (the“Simplification”).

Reminder to BEP Unitholders; Your Vote is Important, Regardless of How Many BEP Units You Own

BEP unitholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote their units today or in advance of the proxy deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 25, 2026. The Unitholders' Meeting will be held virtually on November 30, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time). The record date for determining unitholders eligible to vote remains August 21, 2026.

Every vote is important regardless of the number of BEP units held, and unitholders are reminded that their participation is necessary in order for the Simplification to proceed as planned. Unitholders who have already submitted a proxy or voting instruction form do not need to vote again. In addition, BEP unitholders who wish to submit a Unitholder Notice (as defined in the joint management information circular of BEP and BEPC dated August 26, 2026) should complete, sign and return the Unitholder Notice in accordance with the instructions set forth as soon as possible, and in any event at least two business days prior to the closing of the Simplification.

Brookfield Renewable expects the Simplification to be tax-deferred for Canadian and U.S. investors and completed without any meaningful cost to the business, while providing securityholders with the following benefits, among others:



Improved consolidated trading liquidity through a single listed security;

Increased demand from current indices and potential additional index inclusion;

Stronger alignment with long-term capital allocation trends toward indexable and ETF-eligible corporate securities;

Simplified investor analysis, screening, and benchmarking through a single listed reporting entity;

Broader access to a larger pool of investors who prefer corporate structures;

Enhanced governance framework and voting rights for public securityholders; and For BEP unitholders, elimination of onerous partnership tax reporting forms and preferential dividend tax rates for many Canadian and U.S. taxable investors.



Additional information is also available on our website at under“Proposed Simplification”.

BEP Unitholders Who Have Questions or Require Voting Assistance

Brookfield Renewable has retained Laurel Hill Advisory Group (“Laurel Hill”) as its proxy solicitation agent. If you have any questions about the Unitholders' Meeting or require assistance voting, please contact Laurel Hill:

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (toll free in North America)

International: 1-416-304-0211

Text: text“INFO” to either number above

Email: ...

Brookfield Renewable may also use the services of Broadridge Investor Communications to assist eligible beneficial unitholders with voting their units over the telephone with Laurel Hill. Many unitholders are eligible to vote quickly and easily over the phone, via email, or text message to help achieve the Simplification.

Voting Support Received to Date

Proxies received from BEP unitholders to date demonstrate overwhelming support for the Simplification, with over 99% of the votes cast (representing over 60% of eligible votes) in favour of the transaction. The BEP Transaction Resolutions (as defined below) require approval from unitholders representing at least two-thirds (662⁄3%) of all outstanding BEP units as of the record date.

As a reminder, at the Unitholders' Meeting, BEP unitholders are being asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass (i) a resolution approving the plan of arrangement by which the Simplification will be implemented (the“BEP Arrangement Resolution”), and (ii) a resolution approving an amendment to BEP's limited partnership agreement to, among other things, provide for the Simplification (the“BEP LPA Amendment Resolution” and, together with the BEP Arrangement Resolution, the“BEP Transaction Resolutions”).

The Board of Directors of BEP, based in part on the unanimous recommendation of its nominating and governance committee (consisting entirely of independent directors) and the fairness opinion received from Scotiabank, unanimously determined that the Simplification is in the best interests of BEP, and has unanimously resolved to approve the Simplification and recommend that BEP unitholders vote in favour of the Simplification. ISS and Glass Lewis have each recommended that BEP unitholders vote FOR the Simplification.

Status of the BEPC Shareholders' Meeting

As previously announced, holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares and class B multiple voting shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (“BEPC”) (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) approved the special resolution approving the plan of arrangement by which the Simplification will be implemented (the“BEPC Transaction Resolution”) at the special meeting of BEPC shareholders held on October 14, 2026, and all shareholder approvals required to implement the Simplification in respect of BEPC have been obtained. Completion of the Simplification remains conditional upon the approval of the BEP Transaction Resolutions by BEP unitholders at the Unitholders' Meeting.

If the necessary securityholder approvals are obtained, the hearing to obtain the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Simplification is expected to be held on or about December 3, 2026. Subject to the receipt of the final order, it is anticipated that the Simplification will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Evaluation of Alternatives to Complete the Simplification

Given the prior approval of the Simplification by BEPC shareholders and strong support received to date from BEP unitholders, we are evaluating alternatives to complete the Simplification if the required unitholder vote is not achieved. There can be no assurance that any alternative approach will be pursued or, if pursued, completed.

For additional information on the Simplification, please see the joint management information circular filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Unitholders are urged to read the circular carefully.

Please note that BEP has applied for and received exemptive relief from the Ontario Securities Commission in order to not require further approval by the holders of class A shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners Inc. (“BEP Inc. Class A Shares”) for any future distributions of BEP Inc. Class A Shares or securities that are, directly or indirectly, convertible into, or exercisable or exchangeable for, BEP Inc. Class A Shares under a prospectus, conditional upon obtaining the required securityholder approvals described in the joint management information circular. Accordingly, (i) in respect of BEPC, a vote in favour of the Simplification by BEPC shareholders constituted a vote in favour of BEP Inc.'s ability to conduct future issuances of BEP Inc. Class A Shares or securities that are, directly or indirectly, convertible into, or exercisable or exchangeable for, BEP Inc. Class A Shares pursuant to a prospectus, and (ii) in respect of BEP, a vote in favour of the Simplification by BEP unitholders will constitute a vote in favour of BEP Inc.'s ability to conduct future issuances of BEP Inc. Class A Shares or securities that are, directly or indirectly, convertible into, or exercisable or exchangeable for, BEP Inc. Class A Shares pursuant to a prospectus, in each case, without requiring further approval by holders of BEP Inc. Class A Shares in accordance with National Instrument 41-101 – General Prospectus Requirements.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed solar and storage facilities and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and a portfolio of investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at .

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed energy company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to .

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