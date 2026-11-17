(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portsmouth Square, Inc. (the“Company” or“Portsmouth”) announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Portsmouth operates in two reportable segments: Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The quarter was affected by a ten-day City-mandated shutdown of its Hilton San Francisco Financial District hotel (the“Hotel”) for removal of the pedestrian bridge connecting the Hotel to Portsmouth Square park. The Hotel reopened on August 10, 2026. First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Highlights (Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 vs. 2025)

Selected results Q1 FY2027 Q1 FY2026 Year-over-year change Hotel revenues $12.123 million $12.418 million -2.4 % Income from operations $0.370 million $0.797 million -53.6 % GAAP net loss $(2.591) million $(2.585) million $0.006 million increase in loss Hotel Operations segment income $1.619 million $1.937 million -16.4 % Average daily rate (ADR) $ 248 $ 218 +13.8 % Occupancy 84 % 95 % -11 percentage points RevPAR $ 208 $ 207 +0.5 % Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $1.523 million $(0.617) million $2.140 million improvement



Bridge Removal Completed; Temporary Closure and Financial Impact

At the direction of the City and County of San Francisco (the“City”), the Hotel suspended guest operations from July 31 through August 9, 2026. Physical removal of the pedestrian bridge was completed on August 9, and the Hotel reopened on August 10. Completion of the demolition removes the uncertainty over the timing of the bridge removal and related shutdown. Further permanent Kearny Street entrance improvements are planned, and the proposed City settlement remains subject to definitive documentation and approvals.

As disclosed in the Company's Form 10-Q, management estimates approximately $1.8 million of Hotel revenue was displaced by the closure and related ramp-down and ramp-up in bookings, comprising approximately $1.54 million in room revenue and $0.26 million in food, beverage and other Hotel revenue. Management also estimates approximately $0.60 million of operating expenses were avoided. Displaced revenue is an estimate of revenue that might otherwise have been earned, not GAAP revenue or a dollar-for-dollar reduction in operating income or net earnings; it is not added back to EBITDA.

The demolition also restricted use of the Hotel's parking garage before and after the closure. Three garage levels were unavailable from July 7 through August 19, 2026, reducing capacity to approximately 105 spaces, and an additional 52 spaces were unavailable during part of that period. Parking revenue declined $359,000 to $541,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $900,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

City Settlement Framework

Portsmouth's subsidiary, Justice Operating Company, LLC, and the City executed a term sheet agreement in July 2026 addressing allocation of bridge-removal and related project costs and a proposed resolution of associated claims. The City provided two nonrefundable payments totaling $350,000 for the License to Enter and related costs, which the Company recognized as other income, separate from Hotel revenue, during the quarter. Subject to execution and approval of a definitive settlement agreement, the term sheet contemplates an additional $3.5 million City payment and settlement payments by Justice Operating Company, LLC of $85,000 per month for 60 months beginning January 1, 2029, subject to early-repayment and other provisions. The City has filed a related court action as contemplated by the term sheet. The parties are negotiating a definitive settlement agreement, and the contemplated settlement and releases remain subject to required approvals and conditions. The Hotel Owner remains responsible for permanent Hotel entrance and façade improvements, whose estimated costs have not yet been determined. For additional detail, see“Legal Proceedings” in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Hotel Operating Performance

Hotel revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $12.123 million, compared with $12.418 million in the prior-year quarter, a 2.4% decline. Room revenue nevertheless rose approximately 2.6% to $10.702 million from $10.428 million. Average daily rate (ADR) increased 13.8% to $248 from $218, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $208 versus $207. Reported occupancy was 84%, compared with 95% in the prior-year quarter. Hotel Operations segment income decreased to $1.619 million from $1.937 million.

Investment Transactions

Investment Transactions is a separate reportable segment. It reported a loss of approximately $83,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a $16,000 loss in the prior-year quarter, reflecting an unrealized securities loss of $55,000 versus a gain of $23,000, partly offset by lower trading and management expenses of $28,000 versus $39,000. Securities were valued at $146,000 at September 30, 2026.

EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net loss by adding back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Management believes EBITDA provides investors useful supplemental information for comparing periods before financing costs and noncash depreciation and amortization, and uses it alongside GAAP results to evaluate performance. It is not a substitute for GAAP net loss, operating cash flows or other GAAP measures and may not be comparable with similarly named measures used by other companies. EBITDA includes the $350,000 City license-related income recognized in the current quarter and all Investment Transactions results, including trading expenses and securities gains and losses. It does not include any hypothetical recovery of revenue displaced by the closure.

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to EBITDA (in $000s) Q1 FY2027 Q1 FY2026 GAAP net loss $ (2,591 ) $ (2,585 ) Interest expense - mortgage and mezzanine 2,363 2,493 Interest expense - related party 864 872 Income tax expense 1 1 Depreciation and amortization 932 874 EBITDA $ 1,569 $ 1,655 Less: Nonrecurring other income – license to enter agreement (350 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,219 $ 1,655



GAAP net loss was $2.591 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $2.585 million in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA decreased approximately 5.2% to $1.569 million from $1.655 million. The figures above include the $350,000 City license-related income in the current quarter; no estimated closure revenue or avoided-cost adjustment has been made.

Liquidity and Financing

At September 30, 2026, Portsmouth held $6.022 million in cash and cash equivalents and $7.912 million in restricted cash, totaling $13.934 million. Restricted funds principally represent lender-controlled Hotel accounts and are not generally available for unrestricted purposes. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.523 million in the quarter, versus $0.617 million used in the prior-year quarter; the improvement also reflected changes in working-capital accounts. Hotel capital expenditures were approximately $1.011 million.

Portsmouth was in compliance with applicable covenants under its $67.0 million senior mortgage and $36.3 million mezzanine financing at September 30, 2026. Both loans initially mature April 9, 2027, with three conditional one-year extensions. For the first extension to April 9, 2028, the senior loan requires, among other conditions, a DSCR of at least 1.10:1.00, but no Debt Yield test. Management expects to satisfy the conditions and exercise that extension, although there can be no assurance. The Company's $40.0 million unsecured revolving facility with InterGroup had $38.108 million outstanding and $1.892 million available at September 30, 2026; its maturity was extended to July 31, 2029.

Management Commentary

David C. Gonzalez, President of Portsmouth, said:

“The City-mandated shutdown significantly disrupted the quarter, but the physical bridge removal was completed on August 9 and guest operations resumed the following day. That removes the uncertainty surrounding when this long-standing project would require the Hotel to close. ADR and room revenue increased despite the disruption. Our priorities now are Hotel operating performance, planning and executing the permanent Kearny Street entrance improvements, working toward a definitive City settlement agreement, and disciplined liquidity and financing management.”

John V. Winfield, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Portsmouth, said:

“The Hotel continues to operate in a San Francisco market influenced by business travel, conventions and broader economic conditions. Separately, Portsmouth's Investment Transactions segment remains modest in size, and our investment approach continues to emphasize liquidity and risk management.”

About Portsmouth Square, Inc.

Portsmouth Square, Inc. is a California corporation that, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Hilton San Francisco Financial District hotel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding Hotel operating performance, San Francisco travel demand, the anticipated permanent Kearny Street entrance improvements, the City-filed proceeding and the contemplated settlement agreement and related approvals, liquidity and exercise of the first Hotel financing extension. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including potential differences from the Company's estimates of displaced Hotel revenue and avoided expenses, changes in the hospitality market, the costs and timing of the entrance improvements, completion of definitive settlement documentation, approvals and performance conditions, the satisfaction of loan-extension conditions, financing availability and other risks described in Portsmouth's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Contact

Portsmouth Square, Inc.

1516 S. Bundy Drive, Suite 200

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 889-2500