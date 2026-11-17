MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The flagship facility expands the company's ability to build, test and operate the systems enabling a permanent presence in space

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Outpost, the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, today announced the opening of its new 62,500-square-foot Colorado headquarters. The facility expands the company's capacity to execute on its growing mission manifest and advance its broader portfolio of space mobility and infrastructure capabilities.

“Winning the space race requires the industrial capacity to build and deliver,” said Justin Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost.“Here in Colorado, we're bringing together the people, hardware and mission operations needed to turn American ambition and innovation into a lasting presence on the Moon. This headquarters gives our team the scale to take on more missions and build the systems that will define how humanity lives and works beyond Earth.”

The headquarters brings together vehicle development, assembly, testing and mission operations within a single facility. It includes two mission control rooms designed for Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV)-class programs, multiple cleanrooms, dedicated thermal vacuum testing space, expanded vehicle assembly areas, a machine shop, and specialized avionics, electronics, guidance, navigation and control labs. It will support work on dozens of LTV-class spaceflight vehicles simultaneously and will accommodate more than 250 employees. The capacity will help build, maintain, and grow NASA's Moon Base.

The opening follows a year of significant commercial momentum for Lunar Outpost, which included a $30 million Series B, several new missions, and an NVIDIA hardware collaboration. NASA Moon Base leadership visited the facility in August for an early look at how Lunar Outpost is scaling its capabilities to support lunar surface operations and continued American leadership in space. The agency recently awarded Lunar Outpost a $220 million NASA award to develop Pegasus, the company's next-generation LTV. Pegasus is designed to transport Astronauts and cargo across the lunar surface and support the development of NASA's Moon Base.

“This headquarters marks a new stage in how we work, with expansive capabilities that match the scale of establishing a permanent human presence in space,” said Julian Cyrus, Co-Founder and COO of Lunar Outpost.“Bringing engineering, assembly, testing and mission operations closer together means shorter feedback loops as we build and test, and more flexibility to meet the demands of different missions.”

The new HQ deepens Lunar Outpost's investment in Colorado's aerospace community, bringing the company's combined footprint across Colorado and Texas to 100,000 square feet. It also supports continued growth across its global operations, including Lunar Outpost Europe, Lunar Outpost Oceania and partnerships with international space agencies. With 10 contracted lunar and cislunar missions before 2030 and the most rovers headed to the Moon of any company, Lunar Outpost is expanding the capabilities needed to support government and commercial customers in the United States and around the world.

About Lunar Outpost

Lunar Outpost is the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, developing advanced robotic systems to enable humans to build, work, and live beyond Earth. From operating the first commercial rover on the Moon and making oxygen on Mars to driving NASA's Lunar Terrain Vehicle program, Lunar Outpost is accelerating the new space economy for the betterment of life here on Earth. With ten missions launching before 2030, and the most lunar rover missions of any company, Lunar Outpost is scaling the core technologies that power the industrialization of space. For more information, visit lunaroutpost.com.

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