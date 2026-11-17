New children's brand brings together a book, video, five purposeful games and“Davey Dino Dash,” a toe-tapping children's dance song

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Zhana Corporation introduces The Adventures of Davey, a new children's book series by Leigh Pierce that invites young children and their parents to read, watch, play and dance together. The“Golden Ticket Quest” countdown begins November 19, 2026, on Zhana+ TV, with one new purposeful Davey game available to play for free each day for five days-no account required. The book, video and toe-tapping children's dance song“Davey Dino Dash” follow on November 24, 2026. Together, the book, video, five games and song turn story time into adventure time.

Similar to Literary Adventures and Bookshelf Revue (streaming now on Zhana+ TV), Davey reflects Zhana's family-centered approach to connecting storytelling with learning, using fun as a doorway to discovery. Its shared experiences invite parents and young children to explore together beyond story time.

The“Golden Ticket Quest” gives families a chance to earn a free viewing of The Adventures of Davey video. To qualify, participants must play all five games and post screenshot proof on their social media using #zhanaplustv. Instructions are available on The Zhana Corporation's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X pages. The first five winners will be announced on November 24, 2026, via social media and a press release.

On November 24, 2026, the book will be available worldwide on Amazon and the video on Zhana+ TV.“Davey Dino Dash” will be available through online music services, including Spotify and Apple Music. All five Davey games will already be available to play for free on Zhana+ TV, introduced one per day during the countdown beginning November 19; no account is necessary to play. Families can explore Zhana+ TV at . Read the book. Press play. Dance along. With Davey, the adventure is just beginning.

About Leigh Pierce

Writing as Leigh Pierce, the author and assistant pastor serves on the Board of Directors of Kids Muve International, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of children, youth and families through arts, entertainment and education. She holds a Master's degree in Public Administration (MPA), and her Christian faith inspires her uplifting writing and ministry. Her debut book,“Positive Affirmations Adult Coloring and Activity Book,” encourages reflection and reconnection with the inner child.

About The Zhana Corporation

The Zhana Corporation, home to Zhana Publishing and Zhana+ TV, offers family-centered entertainment that connects storytelling with learning through children's books, TV pilots, puppetry, videos and games. Founded by Lorraine B. Edwards, also known as RAIN, the company uses fun as a doorway to learning. Zhana Publishing develops and shares books and music; Zhana+ TV offers purposeful games, learning videos and promotional content across streaming, broadcast, digital and community channels. Alliances with Breshna, Kids Muve International and SAFEE support its special focus on financial literacy, pairing money education with playful entertainment. Together, these offerings give families ways to read, watch, play and learn, and provide media with stories connecting children's entertainment and education. The Zhana Corporation is one of the 16 founding members of the Strategic Alliance for Economic Emancipation (SAFEE) along with the CEO Global Network, Operation Hope, ECRID, and others.

ERICA MOORE

Zhana Corporation

+1 855-807-2578

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Davey Dino Dash 1 min. Promo

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Read, Play and Dance with 'The Adventures of Davey'-Launching November 24 News Provided By Zhana Corporation November 17, 2026, 22:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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