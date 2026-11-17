Iran Plans To Raise Tang-E Bijar Gas Output To 8 Million Cubic Meters/Day
"During the winter months, production from the Tang-e Bijar gas field is planned to reach 250 million cubic meters. Preparatory work has been carried out at the field, including repairs, and it is fully prepared for production," he said.
Nasiri noted that plans to build a gas pressure-boosting station at the field are currently at the engineering research stage. Implementation of the project will create conditions for more sustainable production from Tang-e Bijar's gas reserves.
He also stressed the need to manage gas consumption during the winter months. Efforts to reduce consumption should begin in residential apartments, where indoor temperatures should be maintained at appropriate levels. He explained that saving gas is not intended to deprive the population of access to it, but rather to prevent unnecessary energy waste.
According to Trend 's calculations based on ICOFC data, efforts are underway to increase daily production at the Tang-e Bijar gas field from 7 million to 11 million cubic meters of gas and from 8,500 to 13,000 barrels of gas condensate.
The Tang-e Bijar gas field is located 70 kilometers southwest of the city of Ilam, in Iran's western Ilam Province. Gas extracted from the field is transported to the Ilam gas processing plant and, after processing, supplied to the country's gas network for consumption.
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