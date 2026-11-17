The class action concerns whether Yiren and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 28, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Yiren securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On May 22, 2026, media outlets reported that Yiren's parent company and controlling shareholder, CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited (“CreditEase”), was suspending all principal and interest payments on its fixed-income-like wealth management products offered through its asset management platforms, and announced an“orderly wind-down” of those products. The suspended products were reported to be worth approximately 30 billion yuan, or about $4.4 billion.

On this news, Yiren's American Depository Share (“ADS”) price fell $0.27 per ADS, or 14.44%, to close at $1.60 per ADS on May 22, 2026.

On October 11, 2026, media outlets reported that CreditEase had issued a letter to investors in its fixed-income products acknowledging that the May 22, 2026 suspension of redemptions constituted a substantive default and disclosed that financial due diligence advisers had preliminarily found that the group may be insolvent with a substantial repayment gap, that the underlying assets corresponding to the unredeemed products were of poor quality, and that attempts at market-based disposal had failed to yield results.

On October 12, 2026, before the market opened, it was reported that the Chaoyang Branch of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau had opened a criminal investigation into CreditEase and had imposed“criminal coercive measures” on several suspects, including Yiren and CreditEase's founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Ning Tang, and his wife, Zhao Mei.

Following these developments, Yiren's ADS price fell $0.44 per ADS, or approximately 44.1%, to close at $0.56 per ADS on October 12, 2026.

The same day, after the market closed, Yiren issued a press release disclosing that it“became aware of a police notice published on October 12, 2026, stating that Mr. Ning Tang... had been subject to criminal compulsory measures in connection with an investigation involving certain affiliates of the Company's controlling shareholder” and that this“may impair or prevent him from performing his duties” and“could generate negative publicity and materially and adversely affect the Company's reputation, business, financial condition and results of operations.”

Then, on October 13, 2026, Yiren issued another press release announcing that it had appointed Na Mei as its Acting CEO, effective that day,“to support continuity in the Company's management and operations.”

Following these disclosures, Yiren's ADS price fell $0.1050 per ADS, or approximately 18.7%, to close at $0.46 per ADS on October 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980