The investigation concerns whether Cumberland and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 23, 2026, Cumberland announced top-line results from its Phase 2a ASSIST-SSc clinical trial evaluating oral ifetroban in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc). While the Company emphasized that the drug was well tolerated and achieved its primary safety objective, observers noted that the pilot study offered no clear efficacy signal. Because a majority of subjects in both the treatment and placebo groups experienced limited disease progression during the study, the 41-patient trial lacked the statistical power to detect a meaningful treatment difference, rendering efficacy conclusions impossible.

On this news, Cumberland's stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 48.76%, to close at $4.35 per share on October 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980